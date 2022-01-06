The French data regulator fines Google and Facebook a total of $238 million

The French data regulator fines Google and Facebook a total of $238 million0
Making it easier to accept cookies than to refuse them, according to the CNIL's restricted committee, affects the user's freedom of consent. When a user visits a website, they want to find what they're looking for as quickly as possible. By making the acceptance of the cookies easier than the refusal, Google and Meta influence the choice of the user in favor of consent.
In a statement, Google told Politico, "People trust us to respect their right to privacy and keep them safe. We understand our responsibility to protect that trust and are committing to further changes and active work with the CNIL in light of this decision under the ePrivacy Directive."
Meta also made a statement according to the CNIL's decision, saying, "We are reviewing the authority's decision and remain committed to working with relevant authorities. Our cookie consent controls provide people with greater control over their data, including a new settings menu on Facebook and Instagram where people can revisit and manage their decisions at any time, and we continue to develop and improve these controls."
The CNIL, France's National Commission on Informatics and Liberty, is in charge of ensuring that the data privacy law is followed in the use of personal data in France.