Some Pixel users on social media don't quite grasp the idea behind the release of Beta software

It seems that many of the Pixel owners on Reddit don't have a grasp on why Android Beta releases are offered to the public. The goal is for the public to find issues with the operating system that escaped detection from Google and report it. No one should be surprised when there are issues and bugs on a Beta version that you have installed. And this is something we always point out when we write about any Beta release.









As one Redditor wrote, "It seems that some individuals here lack an understanding of what a Beta test entails. The purpose of Beta testing is to identify issues that were not discovered during the alpha stage." Another writes, "If you want a stable device, do not join the Beta. This absolutely blows my mind."









Many of the Pixel users on the platform recommend performing a factory reset after every Beta version is installed. Some even believe that a factory reset will cure some of the current issues found on the Android 14 Beta 3.1 build including the aforementioned problem with the share sheet. If you plan on performing a factory reset after each Beta is downloaded, make sure that you back up your data often.





Now you might wonder why we write stories about features "broken" by a Beta update if these are not stable releases. That's because our goal is to inform you. For example, our stories about the share sheet might have prevented some Android users from getting into a situation by installing the Android 14 Beta without knowing exactly what they were getting themselves into. This might be the most heartwarming part of this job-passing along useful information to those who might not know what to do in a specific situation.





If you're unhappy with Android 14 Beta 3.1, there might be just one more release left, Android 14 Beta 4, before the stable version of Android 14 is disseminated. Once that happens, and only after you've installed it, you'll be able to exit the Android 14 Beta program with no penalty. You don't want to end up with Android 14 QPR Beta 1 automatically, do you?





The point about Beta software applies to all Beta releases, not just those from Google. It just seems that Pixel users seem more likely to grab a pitchfork and torch when a Beta release is unstable.

