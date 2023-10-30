Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Upcoming event
Apple's Scary Fast event is coming up!
Oct 30, Mon, 19:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Telegram update adds reply and link previews improvements

Apps
@cosminvasile
Telegram update adds reply and link previews improvements
One of the most popular messaging apps, Telegram, is adding more functionality to features like replies and link sharing. The new changes coming with the latest update promise more customizability for these two features and a bunch of other small improvements.

For the first time since Telegram introduced replies back in 2015, the app is introducing the ability to quote specific parts of any message. Telegram users can now tap the quote to focus on the exact location in the original message with an animation.

To try this out, tap the message (on iOS, you must hold), then hold and drag to select text and choose “Quote.” In addition, Telegram users can also send replies to other chats. To reply in a different chat, you can now tap the reply bar above the input field, select “Reply in Another Chat,” then choose where you want to send it.

Another improvement coming with the latest Telegram update includes the ability to add quote formatting to any text, including multiple quotes in one reply. The context menu has been updated to offer a more streamlined experience.

The link previews feature has been completely revamped to give users more control. For example, Telegram users can now change the size of media, choose where the preview appears (above or below message), as well as select which link to preview if there’s more than one. Finally, you can now tap anywhere in the preview area to open a link.

Customizable link previews - Telegram update adds reply and link previews improvements
Customizable link previews


For Premium users, Telegram added the option to customize their account even more by choosing a color or color combination. This specific feature will change the color of an account’s name in all groups, any links they send, and replies to their messages. Also, it’s now possible to choose an icon to be used as a pattern.

The last highlight of the latest Telegram update is all about Stories. A couple of improvements like the ability to fast-forward and rewind videos have been added too, along with the option to adjust the brightness by using the front flash.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google will alert you when your personal data appears online and will remove it from Google Search
Google will alert you when your personal data appears online and will remove it from Google Search
Galaxy S24 Ultra: Goodbye, 10x zoom camera - is Samsung’s flagship losing its superpowers?
Galaxy S24 Ultra: Goodbye, 10x zoom camera - is Samsung’s flagship losing its superpowers?
Twitter introduces expensive Premium Plus tier with even more benefits
Twitter introduces expensive Premium Plus tier with even more benefits
The electrifying release of the 5G Mate 60 series makes a huge impact on Huawei's bottom line
The electrifying release of the 5G Mate 60 series makes a huge impact on Huawei's bottom line
Apple sends out gift boxes containing the AirPods Max to promote the "Scary fast" event
Apple sends out gift boxes containing the AirPods Max to promote the "Scary fast" event
The loud Sony SRS-XG300 boombox Bluetooth speaker is 43% off its price on Amazon; get one now
The loud Sony SRS-XG300 boombox Bluetooth speaker is 43% off its price on Amazon; get one now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless