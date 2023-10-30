Telegram update adds reply and link previews improvements
One of the most popular messaging apps, Telegram, is adding more functionality to features like replies and link sharing. The new changes coming with the latest update promise more customizability for these two features and a bunch of other small improvements.
For the first time since Telegram introduced replies back in 2015, the app is introducing the ability to quote specific parts of any message. Telegram users can now tap the quote to focus on the exact location in the original message with an animation.
Another improvement coming with the latest Telegram update includes the ability to add quote formatting to any text, including multiple quotes in one reply. The context menu has been updated to offer a more streamlined experience.
For Premium users, Telegram added the option to customize their account even more by choosing a color or color combination. This specific feature will change the color of an account’s name in all groups, any links they send, and replies to their messages. Also, it’s now possible to choose an icon to be used as a pattern.
The last highlight of the latest Telegram update is all about Stories. A couple of improvements like the ability to fast-forward and rewind videos have been added too, along with the option to adjust the brightness by using the front flash.
To try this out, tap the message (on iOS, you must hold), then hold and drag to select text and choose “Quote.” In addition, Telegram users can also send replies to other chats. To reply in a different chat, you can now tap the reply bar above the input field, select “Reply in Another Chat,” then choose where you want to send it.
The link previews feature has been completely revamped to give users more control. For example, Telegram users can now change the size of media, choose where the preview appears (above or below message), as well as select which link to preview if there’s more than one. Finally, you can now tap anywhere in the preview area to open a link.
Customizable link previews
For Premium users, Telegram added the option to customize their account even more by choosing a color or color combination. This specific feature will change the color of an account’s name in all groups, any links they send, and replies to their messages. Also, it’s now possible to choose an icon to be used as a pattern.
The last highlight of the latest Telegram update is all about Stories. A couple of improvements like the ability to fast-forward and rewind videos have been added too, along with the option to adjust the brightness by using the front flash.
