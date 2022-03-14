Telegram update brings semi-transparent mode to Android, phone number links, new Download Manager

New Telegram update brings some quite useful features: one such feature is the phone number links







The update was announced in a Telegram blog post . One of the most noteworthy features that the new update brings is the new phone number links feature. Before this update, you could create a username on Telegram and share your t.me/username link with other people so that they can find you on the app without your phone number. However, such usernames are public and people can find you in a global search.

Pretty much, these links do not make you searchable by anyone while still allowing your friends to find you with your phone number more easily. Keep in mind that in order for this to work, you need to set your privacy settings so that others can find you on the app by your phone number.







The update also brings a new Download Manager

Live streaming support also coming to Telegram

The previous big Telegram update was in December

