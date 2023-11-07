Telegram update brings the ability to host giveaways
Telegram announced earlier today that channel owners can now host giveaways to randomly offer their followers various prizes. Moreover, the messaging app said that it will randomly select winners in select channels who will receive free subscriptions to Telegram Premium.
These free subscriptions will be offered in addition to what other prizes the organizers are distributing. One of the channels that has been confirmed to offer the chance to win free Telegram Premium subscriptions is that belonging to Telegram’s CEO, Pavel Durov.
Channel owners who want to create giveaways can specify whether all subscribers or only new ones are eligible. They can also select certain countries or require that participants subscribe to other channels. Those who want to offer Premium subscriptions via giveaways on their channel must purchase them in advance.
Finally, starting today, Telegram announced that each Premium account will receive more boosts as part of its subscription. Basically, instead of just one boost, Premium users will be getting 4 boosts to spread among their channels or give one channel multiple boosts.
Even if you’re a Premium user, you can still enter to win a free subscription, which you can pass to a friend. To have a chance to win a free Telegram Premium subscription, those interested must join November 13.
Also, those who gift Premium to someone will receive 3 boosts for their account, while the person receiving the subscription will get 1 boost.
