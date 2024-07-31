Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Telegram enhances user experience with new browser, mini app store, and more

By
In its latest update, Telegram has introduced a range of new features designed to elevate the user experience. These include a new in-app browser with support for multiple tabs, a mini app store, a novel type of mini apps, and the ability to gift Stars to friends.

The in-app browser now allows users to collapse and reopen pages from the bottom bar, facilitating seamless movement between messages, websites, articles, and mini apps. Notably, the browser supports decentralized websites hosted on TON, extending Web3 access to Telegram's vast user base. Moreover, users can now view notifications without losing their place in articles, web pages, or games, and they can bookmark pages for future reference.

Telegram browser | Image credit — Telegram

A new 'Apps' tab in Search simplifies access to frequently used and popular mini apps. Developers can now enhance their mini app previews with video demos and screenshots. Mini apps integrated with Telegram Stars may gain visibility in the 'Popular Apps' section. Additionally, mini apps can generate custom story content for users to share directly as Telegram Stories.

Telegram mini app store, dev demos, and sharing to Stories | Image credit — Telegram

Telegram has also added the option to gift Stars to contacts, facilitating the purchase of digital goods in mini apps or access to paid content in channels. Birthdays are highlighted for gifting, and gifted Stars are presented in an animated gift box in the chat.

Telegram's new option to gift Stars to contacts | Image credit — Telegram

Video messages now offer the option to use the front flash for better lighting in low-light conditions. Stories can be augmented with an animated weather widget, automatically adapting to the viewer's temperature unit preference and displaying the moon phase on clear nights. When sharing video stories on profiles, users can select a specific frame as the cover photo.

Telegram flash in video capture, weather widget, and story covers | Image credit — Telegram

Furthermore, Telegram for macOS now boasts a revamped browser with tabs supporting a variety of content, including games, mini apps, instant view pages, and Web3 ton-sites.

Telegram's new macOS in-app browser | Image credit — Telegram

By combining these multi-platform tools, this update positions Telegram as a leading platform for productivity and communication, catering to the evolving needs of its users. This update should begin rolling out to all users right away.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
