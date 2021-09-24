Stunning success of Ted Lasso could force Apple to hike the pay of union employees

Stunning success of Ted Lasso could force Apple to hike the pay of union employees0
Apple has never revealed the number of subscribers it has signed up for TV+. The feature, which launched in the fall of 2019, is $4.99 a month after a seven-day free trial. If you buy an Apple device, you get three free months of service. According to CNBC, Apple told the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees that as of July 1st, it has fewer than 20 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada.
Apple told the IATSE that it has only 20 million subscribers to TV+
Thus, Apple is allowed to pay these workers less than the amount received by workers doing the same jobs for Netflix (209 million subscribers as of Q2 2021) and Disney+ which reportedly counted 116 million subscribers during the same quarter. Union members are reportedly considering going on strike as the most valuable publicly traded company in the world is paying wages at lower rates than other companies that are not worth as much as Apple is.
Productions intended for streaming have labor terms that are less onerous than those for traditional television shows and movies with theatrical releases. That is because the profitability of streaming content is "presently uncertain" and productions meant to be streamed need to be more flexible. This is stated in the current contract which was viewed by CNBC.
But as you might expect, union leaders disagree pointing out that streaming is no longer a new untested platform. The union leaders say that companies financing the production of streaming content should pay employees close to what they receive when working on traditional televised productions and those films meant for theatrical release.
The show, starring Jason Sudeikis, is about a U.S. college football coach who won a Division II NCAA title. The coach is subsequently hired to coach an English soccer team even though he knows nothing about the sport. Ironically, if the success of the show leads to more subscribers, Apple could end up being forced to pay more to its behind-the-scenes-employees.
A strike is being planned by the IATSE
In a press release issued this past week, the IATSE said that "Workers on certain 'new media' streaming projects get paid less, even on productions with budgets that rival or exceed those of traditionally released blockbusters." Negotiations with producers on a new contract have hit a brick wall and on Monday the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) said that it will not present the IATSE with any more counteroffers.