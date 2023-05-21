Apple's online store will soon offer you Ted Lasso "merch"

Apple is looking to take advantage of the popularity of one of its Apple TV+ originals through ancillary sales of merchandise related to this show. You probably already know which show we are referring to since it's the only one from Apple TV+ that appears among the top ten streamed shows on Nielsen's rating list. That would be Ted Lasso . With the titular character portrayed by Jason Sudeikis for three seasons, the upcoming fourth season could be the last.





For those who have no idea what the show is about, Sudeikis' Lasso is an American college football coach hired to coach a soccer club in England. There is a reason why Lasso is hired to coach a professional team that plays a sport he knows nothing about. The club is owned by a woman who is looking for Lasso to fail as a way of getting some revenge on her cheating ex-husband who was the previous owner of the team.





Ted Lasso merchandise (or "merch" as the kids say these days) via a partnership with Nike. The gear will be available from Apple's online store. According to the latest weekly installment of Power On from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is going to take advantage of the popularity of the show and the awards it has won, which includes the 2021 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series, by sellingmerchandise (or "merch" as the kids say these days) via a partnership with Nike. The gear will be available from Apple's online store.









Apple Ted Lasso merchandise will begin early next month and QR codes in Apple's physical stores will help consumers find where the merchandise can be bought online. Whilehas previously sold company-related clothing for Apple fans who paid a visit to the firm's Cupertino headquarters in California, Gurman writes that this will be the first time that Apple will sell clothing related to an Apple TV+ title. Sales of themerchandise will begin early next month and QR codes in Apple's physical stores will help consumers find where the merchandise can be bought online.





It isn't clear how the current WGA writer's strike will impact the fourth season of Ted Lasso. While production of other streaming hits, such as the sixth and final season of, is currently on hold, there is nothing specifically aboutthat we could find. We'd imagine that no writer wants to cross a picket line so you should expect a delay. But you can still show your support for the show by picking up some of the merchandise that will be available next month.