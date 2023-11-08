Who doesn't like a good laugh? Tech subjects can be overly serious or plain boring sometimes. So, we've decided to shoot a few tech jokes your way to brighten your mood and help you survive 'til the weekend. What do you think about these? Give us a shout in the comment section and add your own jokes if you like. Here we go!





A genie appeared in front of a woman.





***





"Hey nice smartphone. How much you bought it for?"

"I won it in a race."

"Race? What kind of race? How many people were running?"

"Well, the mobile shop owner, three cops and I."



One-liners that can crack a smile on your face:

Why is it so hard to contact a pirate? He leaves his phone off the hook.



I usually put my smartphone in my back pocket. Now I’m a smartass.



Don't be worried about your smartphone or TV spying on you... Your vacuum cleaner has been gathering dirt on you for years.





Today, I asked my phone, “Siri, why am I still single?” and it activated the front camera.

"Whatever you want, as many things as you want, just ask " the genie said."My husband’s eyes should be only on me during all waking hours.""And then ..?""He should not be concerned with anything else in life except me.""And then?""He should never sleep without me by his side.""And then ..?""When he wakes up in the morning he should only see my face first.""And then ..?""He should not go anywhere without me.""And then ..?""If there is even a single scratch on me, he should go crazy with grief.""And then ..?""That's it."And, bingo, the genie turned the woman into a smartphone!