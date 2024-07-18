TCL's new NEXTPAPER smartphones are now available in the US
TCL 50 XE NXTPAPER 5G | Credits: TCLTCL announced the US availability of its first NXTPAPER smartphones, the 50 XE NXTPAPER 5G and 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G. What makes these phones unique is the advanced NXPAPER 3.0 display technology that provides enhanced eye comfort while preserving vibrant colors.
Starting this week, the TCL 50 XE NXTPAPER 5G is available nationwide at Spectrum for just $150, while the TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G is available regionally at C Spire for $200, or $0 with a 36-month agreement.
The cheapest of the two, the TCL 50 XE NXTPAPER 5G, features a 6.6-inch glare-free NXPAPER display with HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone’s display promises to reduce up to 61 percent of harmful blue light while allowing color, contrast, and clarity to be optimized in real time.
The phone is equipped with a 2.2GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6835 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage (upgradeable up to 2TB via microSD card).
On the back side, the 50 XE NXTPAPER 5G packs a triple camera (50MP + 5MP + 2MP). A secondary 8-megapixel front-facing camera is available too. TCL’s 50 XE NXTPAPER 5G is powered by a 5,010 mAh battery that promises to offer up to 22 hours of usage or up to 29 days of standby time.
TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G | Credits: TCL
Moving on to the TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G, this one sports a much better 6.8-inch glare-free NXTPAPER display with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate.
The phone packs a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor, 6GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage (up to 2TB via microSD card). It has the same camera configuration as the TCL 50 XE NXTPAPER 5G and the same battery, but a bigger 32-megapixel front-facing camera.
Other highlights of the phones include NFC (Near Field Communication), side-mounted fingerprint sensors, dual speakers and Android 14.
