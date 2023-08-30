TCL unveils the world’s first smartphones featuring paper-like displays
Ahead of IFA 2023 conference, TCL announced what appears to be the world’s first smartphones featuring paper-like displays, TCL 40 NXTPAPER and TCL 40 NXTPAPER 5G.
The company’s new NXTPAPER smartphones are hardware certified by TUV for low harmful blue light, which makes them quite enjoyable for avid readers thanks to the comfortable full color paper-like viewing experience. Not to mention that there are no compromises to the color displayed, as the NXTPAPER technology maintains the original color balance.
TCL also revealed that the full color electronic display comes with specially designed NXTPAPER UI, which offers users the option to choose between full-color manga or a black & white experience.
Hardware-wise, the phones are pretty much different. For example, the TCL 40 NXTPAPER sports a large 6.78-inch FHD+ display, as opposed to the TCL 40 NXTPAPER 5G, which comes with a smaller 6.6-inch HD+ display.
On the inside, TCL 40 NXTPAPER is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G88 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. On the other hand, the 5G model is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor, coupled with 6GB RAM and 256GB of internal memory.
Both phones are powered by 5,000 mAh battery, but the 4G model supports 33W wired charging, while the 5G version has only 15W charging support.
As far as availability goes, the company announced that the 4G model of the TCL 40 NXTPAPER will be available in September for €200, while the 5G version will drop in October for €250. Only the European availability of these phones has been confirmed for the time being.
The company’s new NXTPAPER smartphones are hardware certified by TUV for low harmful blue light, which makes them quite enjoyable for avid readers thanks to the comfortable full color paper-like viewing experience. Not to mention that there are no compromises to the color displayed, as the NXTPAPER technology maintains the original color balance.
In addition, both TCL smartphones offer anti-glare functionality by producing a paper-like matte effect texture. Equally important is the fact that TCL’s NXTPAPER phones are fingerprint smudge resistant.
TCL also revealed that the full color electronic display comes with specially designed NXTPAPER UI, which offers users the option to choose between full-color manga or a black & white experience.
Hardware-wise, the phones are pretty much different. For example, the TCL 40 NXTPAPER sports a large 6.78-inch FHD+ display, as opposed to the TCL 40 NXTPAPER 5G, which comes with a smaller 6.6-inch HD+ display.
Also, the former packs a 50-megapixel triple-camera (50MP + 5MP + 2MP), and a 32-megapixel front-facing snapper, whereas the latter includes a triple camera (50MP + 2MP + 2MP), and a secondary 8-megapixel selfie shooter.
On the inside, TCL 40 NXTPAPER is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G88 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. On the other hand, the 5G model is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor, coupled with 6GB RAM and 256GB of internal memory.
Both phones are powered by 5,000 mAh battery, but the 4G model supports 33W wired charging, while the 5G version has only 15W charging support.
As far as availability goes, the company announced that the 4G model of the TCL 40 NXTPAPER will be available in September for €200, while the 5G version will drop in October for €250. Only the European availability of these phones has been confirmed for the time being.
Things that are NOT allowed: