TCL 505 quietly introduced with modest specs, standard design

TCL
@cosminvasile
TCL has already introduced several new Android smartphones back in January at CES 2024. The company’s entire 50 series includes budget-friendly and mid-range devices only, and it’s supposed to slowly roll out globally in the coming weeks.

The brand-new TCL 505 is another affordable phone that was recently quietly introduced by TCL. The phone is now listed on the company’s global website (via GSMArena) with no information about price and availability.

However, we do have the complete list of specs, so if you’re looking for a cheap phone, here is what TCL 505 has to offer. First off, TCL’s smartphone is powered by a Helio G36 processor, a chipset that’s been specially designed for entry gaming smartphones.



Unfortunately, the phone packs just 4GB RAM. At least there’s 128GB of storage onboard, as well as a microSD card slot for memory expansion. Other highlights of the TCL 505 include a dual camera (50MP+2MP), a secondary 5-megapixel selfie snapper, and a 5,010 mAh battery with 10W charging support.

As far as the screen goes, TCL’s entry-level smartphone sports a large 6.75-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It’s worth mentioning that the display benefits from TCL’s NXTVision technology, which makes it more readable in sunlight.

Thankfully, the phone ships with Android 14 right out of the box, so you won’t have to wait for a software update. As mentioned earlier, no details about price have been disclosed yet, but the TCL 505 will be available in two colors: Ocean Blue and Space Grey.

