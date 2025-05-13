Verizon’s latest budget-friendly phone offers great value for money
TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G is now available at Verizon and Total Wireless for less than $100.
Up Next:
Verizon has a long partnership with TCL, the Chinese company that bought the well-known Alcatel brand to create a new mobile division. TCL is known in the United States for its cheap, yet reliable Android phones and tablets.
More importantly, TCL is the creator of the NXTPAPER screen technology, which as specifically developed to reduce blue light and minimize glaring. The company’s latest smartphone, the TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G, was introduced in the US last month and Boost Mobile started to sell it.
For the price of $99, new and existing Verizon and Total Wireless customers can now own the TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G. It’s only available in Space Blue color and it’s very sleek for such a cheap device.
The phone comes with a stunning 6.78-inch LCD display with FHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of up to 240 Hz for smooth scrolling, fluid animations, and improved screen responsiveness.
On the back, TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G features a triple camera setup that consists of 50-megapixel main, 5-megapixel ultra-wide, and 2-megapixel depth sensors. There’s also a secondary 32-megapixel selfie snapper in the front.
TCL’s budget-friendly smartphone is powered by a 5,010 mAh battery that promises to offer up to 37 hours of talk time. Other highlights of the phone include Bluetooth 5.3, NFC (Near Field Communication), face unlock, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and dual speakers enhanced with DTS sound.
More importantly, TCL is the creator of the NXTPAPER screen technology, which as specifically developed to reduce blue light and minimize glaring. The company’s latest smartphone, the TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G, was introduced in the US last month and Boost Mobile started to sell it.
That makes Verizon and Total Wireless the second and third US carriers to offer the very cheap Android smartphone. Besides featuring TCL’s NXTPAPER technology, as well as 5G support, the 50 XL 5G is a very decent Android phone, especially considering its price.
For the price of $99, new and existing Verizon and Total Wireless customers can now own the TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G. It’s only available in Space Blue color and it’s very sleek for such a cheap device.
TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G is a very decent Android phone | Images credits: TCL
The phone comes with a stunning 6.78-inch LCD display with FHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of up to 240 Hz for smooth scrolling, fluid animations, and improved screen responsiveness.
Perhaps the only drawback is that it packs a Dimensity 6100+ processor, but MediaTek’s chipsets have become better and better in the last few years. The octa-core processor is paired with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory (expandable up to 2 TB via microSD card).
On the back, TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G features a triple camera setup that consists of 50-megapixel main, 5-megapixel ultra-wide, and 2-megapixel depth sensors. There’s also a secondary 32-megapixel selfie snapper in the front.
TCL’s budget-friendly smartphone is powered by a 5,010 mAh battery that promises to offer up to 37 hours of talk time. Other highlights of the phone include Bluetooth 5.3, NFC (Near Field Communication), face unlock, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and dual speakers enhanced with DTS sound.
Things that are NOT allowed: