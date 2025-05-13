Verizon’s latest budget-friendly phone offers great value for money

Verizon

TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G is a very decent Android phone | Images credits: TCL

The phone comes with a stunning 6.78-inch LCD display with FHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of up to 240 Hz for smooth scrolling, fluid animations, and improved screen responsiveness.Perhaps the only drawback is that it packs a Dimensity 6100+ processor, but MediaTek’s chipsets have become better and better in the last few years. The octa-core processor is paired with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory (expandable up to 2 TB via microSD card).On the back, TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G features a triple camera setup that consists of 50-megapixel main, 5-megapixel ultra-wide, and 2-megapixel depth sensors. There’s also a secondary 32-megapixel selfie snapper in the front.TCL’s budget-friendly smartphone is powered by a 5,010 mAh battery that promises to offer up to 37 hours of talk time. Other highlights of the phone include Bluetooth 5.3, NFC (Near Field Communication), face unlock, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and dual speakers enhanced with DTS sound.