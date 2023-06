Grab an unlocked TCL 30XL for 25% off at Amazon

Introduced last year as a cheap alternative to Samsung ’s entry-level smartphones, the TCL 30XL is getting a pretty good deal on Amazon. Both colors, French Navy and Night Mist, are 25% off, which puts the price slightly below the $150 mark.More importantly, this phone is compatible with just about every major carrier in the country. The unlocked TCL 30XL works with AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, but also with smaller carriers like Metro by T-Mobile, Cricket, Tracfone, Straight Talk, Ultra Mobile, and Simple Mobile.However, if you’re looking for a phone that works with Visible, Spectrum, Boost Mobile, or Xfinity, you’ll want to skip the TCL 30XL because this isn’t compatible with any of these carriers.