Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Grab an unlocked TCL 30XL for 25% off at Amazon

@cosminvasile
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Grab an unlocked TCL 30XL for 25% off at Amazon
Introduced last year as a cheap alternative to Samsung’s entry-level smartphones, the TCL 30XL is getting a pretty good deal on Amazon. Both colors, French Navy and Night Mist, are 25% off, which puts the price slightly below the $150 mark.

More importantly, this phone is compatible with just about every major carrier in the country. The unlocked TCL 30XL works with AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, but also with smaller carriers like Metro by T-Mobile, Cricket, Tracfone, Straight Talk, Ultra Mobile, and Simple Mobile.

However, if you’re looking for a phone that works with Visible, Spectrum, Boost Mobile, or Xfinity, you’ll want to skip the TCL 30XL because this isn’t compatible with any of these carriers.

TCL 30XL

Unlocked, 6.82-inch display, 5000mAh battery, Android 12, 50MP Rear+13MP Front Camera, 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM, US Version, Dual Speaker, LTE 4G Phone
$50 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon


Specs-wise, the TCL 30XL is a pretty decent entry-level smartphone. For starters, the handset is equipped with a 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio A25 processor, coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal memory (expandable via microSD).

Also, TCL 30XL sports a massive 6.8-inch IPS HD+ display, a quad camera setup (50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP), and a secondary 13-megapixel front-facing camera. It’s unclear whether or not the phone will be upgraded to Android 13, so you’ll be getting Android 12 until then.

Finally, TCL’s affordable smartphone is powered by a large 5,000 mAh battery, which will probably take forever to recharge since it only supports 18W wired charging. Other highlights of the phone include 3.5mm audio jack, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and dual speakers.

Popular stories

Apple knows phones are screwing up your eyes so it introduced a feature to help
Apple knows phones are screwing up your eyes so it introduced a feature to help
Nothing Phone 2: Sneaky genius Carl Pei “copies” iPhone 15 Pro before Apple flagship is released
Nothing Phone 2: Sneaky genius Carl Pei “copies” iPhone 15 Pro before Apple flagship is released
Take advantage of Amazon's 50% discount on the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro high-end earbuds before it's too late
Take advantage of Amazon's 50% discount on the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro high-end earbuds before it's too late
Android spyware found hiding out in Play Store; delete these two apps now!
Android spyware found hiding out in Play Store; delete these two apps now!
Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T subscribers are staying away from buying one iPhone 14 series model
Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T subscribers are staying away from buying one iPhone 14 series model
The new Google Weather UI keeps "Froggy" but looks more professional
The new Google Weather UI keeps "Froggy" but looks more professional
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Rumor: official Google Pixel Tablet stylus and keyboard may be coming
Rumor: official Google Pixel Tablet stylus and keyboard may be coming
Grab an unlocked TCL 30XL for 25% off at Amazon
Grab an unlocked TCL 30XL for 25% off at Amazon
Amazon is selling Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 at an incredible price in one color
Amazon is selling Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 at an incredible price in one color
Xperia smartphones are not going away anytime soon after Sony extends its deal with Qualcomm
Xperia smartphones are not going away anytime soon after Sony extends its deal with Qualcomm
Here's why cops in this nation ask Android users to disable Emergency SOS feature
Here's why cops in this nation ask Android users to disable Emergency SOS feature
Apple tests faster haptic duration speed in the latest iOS 17 Beta
Apple tests faster haptic duration speed in the latest iOS 17 Beta
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless