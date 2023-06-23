Grab an unlocked TCL 30XL for 25% off at Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Introduced last year as a cheap alternative to Samsung’s entry-level smartphones, the TCL 30XL is getting a pretty good deal on Amazon. Both colors, French Navy and Night Mist, are 25% off, which puts the price slightly below the $150 mark.
More importantly, this phone is compatible with just about every major carrier in the country. The unlocked TCL 30XL works with AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, but also with smaller carriers like Metro by T-Mobile, Cricket, Tracfone, Straight Talk, Ultra Mobile, and Simple Mobile.
However, if you’re looking for a phone that works with Visible, Spectrum, Boost Mobile, or Xfinity, you’ll want to skip the TCL 30XL because this isn’t compatible with any of these carriers.
Specs-wise, the TCL 30XL is a pretty decent entry-level smartphone. For starters, the handset is equipped with a 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio A25 processor, coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal memory (expandable via microSD).
Also, TCL 30XL sports a massive 6.8-inch IPS HD+ display, a quad camera setup (50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP), and a secondary 13-megapixel front-facing camera. It’s unclear whether or not the phone will be upgraded to Android 13, so you’ll be getting Android 12 until then.
Finally, TCL’s affordable smartphone is powered by a large 5,000 mAh battery, which will probably take forever to recharge since it only supports 18W wired charging. Other highlights of the phone include 3.5mm audio jack, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and dual speakers.
