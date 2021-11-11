TCL 205 leaks with a waterdrop notch, sizeable chin, and dual-camera system

TCL 205 leaks with a waterdrop notch, sizeable chin, and dual-camera system0
The phone's display features a waterdrop notch for the front camera and it has a pretty sizeable chin. In terms of size, the bottom bezel sits between the TCL 20B and TCL 201 which were revealed in Brazil in October.
Nothing has been said about the specifications of the phone, but if it's a variant of the TCL 20B, we can expect it to have 64GB of expandable storage, a 4,000mAh battery with 18W charging, and a 50MP main camera with AI smarts like Smart HDR and Face Beauty modes. We can also expect it to feature a 6.52-inches display and rear-mounted fingerprint reader.
The TCL 205 also appears to resemble the Alcatel 1L Pro, which is also a budget device with a smaller battery and an inferior camera setup.
For now, all we can do is speculate.