Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View
Android TCL

TCL 205 leaks with a waterdrop notch, sizeable chin, and dual-camera system

Anam Hamid
By
0
TCL 205 leaks with a waterdrop notch, sizeable chin, and dual-camera system
TCL is set to release yet another phone apparently. Leaker Evan Blass has shared images of a device called the TCL 205 and by the looks of it, it's an entry-level smartphone.

The phone's display features a waterdrop notch for the front camera and it has a pretty sizeable chin. In terms of size, the bottom bezel sits between the TCL 20B and TCL 201 which were revealed in Brazil in October. 

The leaked images also reveal that the TCL 205 has a dual-camera system on the back. The rear plate is seemingly made of plastic and has an iridescent finish. It looks like it will at least be available in the colors black and blue.

Nothing has been said about the specifications of the phone, but if it's a variant of the TCL 20B, we can expect it to have 64GB of expandable storage, a 4,000mAh battery with 18W charging, and a 50MP main camera with AI smarts like Smart HDR and Face Beauty modes. We can also expect it to feature a 6.52-inches display and rear-mounted fingerprint reader. 

The TCL 205 also appears to resemble the Alcatel 1L Pro, which is also a budget device with a smaller battery and an inferior camera setup.

For now, all we can do is speculate. 

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Update to Apple Store app allows you to share your deepest desires with Apple Specialists
by Alan Friedman,  0
Update to Apple Store app allows you to share your deepest desires with Apple Specialists
ScanWatch now available in the states delivering medical-grade ECG, SpO2 readings
by Alan Friedman,  0
ScanWatch now available in the states delivering medical-grade ECG, SpO2 readings
Motorola Black Friday 2021 Deals: offers available now
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Motorola Black Friday 2021 Deals: offers available now
iPhones had runaway success in 2021, but 2022 is shaping up to be Android's year
by Victor Hristov,  4
iPhones had runaway success in 2021, but 2022 is shaping up to be Android's year
How "Shot on iPhone" became an iconic ad campaign for Apple
by Alan Friedman,  0
How "Shot on iPhone" became an iconic ad campaign for Apple
Apple settles with Qualcomm outside of court, forfeiting patent claims
by Doroteya Borisova,  2
Apple settles with Qualcomm outside of court, forfeiting patent claims
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless