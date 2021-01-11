The TCL 20 5G & TCL 20 SE are here with good features at low prices

TCL 20 5G





Keeping the lights on throughout the day is a decently sized 4,500mAh battery. It supports 18W Quick Charge 4.0 tech, enabling a full charge in 2 hours.

As for the all-important rear cameras, a 48-megapixel main sensor is included. TCL has added an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter too, in addition to a 2-megapixel macro camera and an LED flash.

The selfie fanatics out there will be able to take advantage of an 8-megapixel sensor.

The TCL 20 SE

If you’re looking for something a little more affordable, the TCL 20 SE is potentially the smartphone for you. It looks a lot like the TCL 20 5G, but some changes have been made to keep costs down.



The camera setup, for example, houses a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 5-megapixel ultra-wide snapper and either a 16-megapixel or 48-megapixel main camera depending on the region.



The front camera again varies by region, which some models receiving a 13-megapixel sensor and others an 8-megapixel shooter.



On the inside, customers will find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 paired up with Android 11, a 5,000mAh battery, and 4GB of RAM. 64GB of storage is also on offer with the option of expanding via microSD cards. Alternatively, a 128GB variant will be on sale. TCL 20 5G and TCL 20 SE release date, price, colors

The TCL 20 5G is available in Italy starting today at just €299. It’s sold in both Mist Gray and Placid Blue and will be available across more countries starting next month.



The CES 2021 announcements keep on coming despite the entire tech show being held in a virtual format. TCL is one of the most well-known attendees and it has unveiled the next-generation TCL 20 Series.At the forefront of the new lineup is the TCL 20 5G, a smartphone equipped with a big 6.7-inch Full-HD+ screen that supports HDR10 video playback. TCL markets it as a ‘Dotch’ panel, so it has a punch-hole cut out for the selfie camera.That is coupled with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 690 chipset. The latter is based on the efficient 8-nanometer manufacturing process and boasts a 5G modem, therefore enabling 5G connectivity as standard.