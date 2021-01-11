Get iPhone 12 Mini from US Mobile

 View

Get iPhone 12 Mini from US Mobile

 View
Android

The TCL 20 5G & TCL 20 SE are here with good features at low prices

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Jan 11, 2021, 10:07 AM
The TCL 20 5G &amp; TCL 20 SE are here with good features at low prices
The CES 2021 announcements keep on coming despite the entire tech show being held in a virtual format. TCL is one of the most well-known attendees and it has unveiled the next-generation TCL 20 Series.

TCL 20 5G


At the forefront of the new lineup is the TCL 20 5G, a smartphone equipped with a big 6.7-inch Full-HD+ screen that supports HDR10 video playback. TCL markets it as a ‘Dotch’ panel, so it has a punch-hole cut out for the selfie camera.

That is coupled with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 690 chipset. The latter is based on the efficient 8-nanometer manufacturing process and boasts a 5G modem, therefore enabling 5G connectivity as standard.

TCL is offering its customers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage too, although a 256GB version will be made available. The TCL 20 5G also supports microSD card expansion of up to 256GB.

Keeping the lights on throughout the day is a decently sized 4,500mAh battery. It supports 18W Quick Charge 4.0 tech, enabling a full charge in 2 hours. 

As for the all-important rear cameras, a 48-megapixel main sensor is included. TCL has added an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter too, in addition to a 2-megapixel macro camera and an LED flash.

The selfie fanatics out there will be able to take advantage of an 8-megapixel sensor.

The TCL 20 SE


If you’re looking for something a little more affordable, the TCL 20 SE is potentially the smartphone for you. It looks a lot like the TCL 20 5G, but some changes have been made to keep costs down.

The camera setup, for example, houses a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 5-megapixel ultra-wide snapper and either a 16-megapixel or 48-megapixel main camera depending on the region.

The front camera again varies by region, which some models receiving a 13-megapixel sensor and others an 8-megapixel shooter.

Design-wise, the display is perhaps the biggest difference versus the TCL 20 5G. That’s because TCL has switched out the ‘Dotch’ panel for a more common notched alternative that measures in at 6.8-inches and offers an HD+ resolution.

On the inside, customers will find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 paired up with Android 11, a 5,000mAh battery, and 4GB of RAM. 64GB of storage is also on offer with the option of expanding via microSD cards. Alternatively, a 128GB variant will be on sale.

TCL 20 5G and TCL 20 SE release date, price, colors


The TCL 20 5G is available in Italy starting today at just €299. It’s sold in both Mist Gray and Placid Blue and will be available across more countries starting next month.

The TCL 20 SE, on the other hand, lands at €149 and will be available later this month. It’ll be sold in Nuit Black and Aurora Green.

Featured stories

Popular stories
The LG Rollable has been shown off for the first time in a teaser video
Popular stories
Surface Pro 8 U.S. pricing leaks; includes three LTE models
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 will be Samsung's cheapest 5G flagship to date: sources
Popular stories
Official Galaxy S21 press images leak, along with red S21 and blue S21 Ultra colors

Popular stories

Popular stories
Lenovo's newest Android tablet is a crazy cheap iPad Pro 11 alternative
Popular stories
Motorola's budget Moto G Power (2021) and Moto G Play (2021) have leaked
Popular stories
Americans should be glad that Google Assistant's "Do Nothing" mode is not available in the states
Popular stories
Is the Pixel 5 worth buying in 2021?
Popular stories
AT&T and T-Mobile to launch two cheap Samsung 5G smartphones in Q1 2021
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 will be Samsung's cheapest 5G flagship to date: sources

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless