The TCL 20 5G & TCL 20 SE are here with good features at low prices
TCL 20 5G
At the forefront of the new lineup is the TCL 20 5G, a smartphone equipped with a big 6.7-inch Full-HD+ screen that supports HDR10 video playback. TCL markets it as a ‘Dotch’ panel, so it has a punch-hole cut out for the selfie camera.
TCL is offering its customers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage too, although a 256GB version will be made available. The TCL 20 5G also supports microSD card expansion of up to 256GB.
Keeping the lights on throughout the day is a decently sized 4,500mAh battery. It supports 18W Quick Charge 4.0 tech, enabling a full charge in 2 hours.
The selfie fanatics out there will be able to take advantage of an 8-megapixel sensor.
If you’re looking for something a little more affordable, the TCL 20 SE is potentially the smartphone for you. It looks a lot like the TCL 20 5G, but some changes have been made to keep costs down.
The camera setup, for example, houses a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 5-megapixel ultra-wide snapper and either a 16-megapixel or 48-megapixel main camera depending on the region.
The front camera again varies by region, which some models receiving a 13-megapixel sensor and others an 8-megapixel shooter.
As for the all-important rear cameras, a 48-megapixel main sensor is included. TCL has added an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter too, in addition to a 2-megapixel macro camera and an LED flash.
The TCL 20 SE
Design-wise, the display is perhaps the biggest difference versus the TCL 20 5G. That’s because TCL has switched out the ‘Dotch’ panel for a more common notched alternative that measures in at 6.8-inches and offers an HD+ resolution.
On the inside, customers will find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 paired up with Android 11, a 5,000mAh battery, and 4GB of RAM. 64GB of storage is also on offer with the option of expanding via microSD cards. Alternatively, a 128GB variant will be on sale.
TCL 20 5G and TCL 20 SE release date, price, colors
The TCL 20 5G is available in Italy starting today at just €299. It’s sold in both Mist Gray and Placid Blue and will be available across more countries starting next month.
The TCL 20 SE, on the other hand, lands at €149 and will be available later this month. It’ll be sold in Nuit Black and Aurora Green.