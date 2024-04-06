Up Next:
Taking photos with iPhone will never be the same: 5 game-changing camera tricks you need now!
Everyone can snap an iPhone photo but not everyone knows how to make the most out of the iPhone camera without having to become a “pro photographer”.
How many times have you handed your iPhone to somebody with the hope they’ll take an Instagram-ready pic of you, just to end up with a crooked photo, because this person… hates you!
The best part? These features take literally seconds to set up (or learn), and once you start using them, you’ll never look back. And they aren’t just some tips and tricks I’ve picked so I can put together this article (what am I, ChatGPT?!). I use every single one of them on iPhone 13 mini and the iPhone 15 Pro Max I have for testing.
First on my super useful iPhone camera settings list has got to be the “Level” feature you can turn on by going to Settings > Camera > Level.
As I said in the intro, literally everyone seems to take crooked photos, which can often ruin the moment you’re trying to capture. The solution is no rocket science…
The iPhone’s “Level” feature is a white line that appears in the middle of your camera viewfinder, which goes yellow once you’ve nailed the perfectly straight angle of your photo. Even better, your iPhone vibrates when you’ve nailed the composition. One tip for Apple would be to make this vibration stronger.
For the next one, you’ll go to Settings > Camera > Mirror Front Camera.
And the reason you might want to do that is because humans are used to seeing and liking the way they appear in the mirror, which is actually the opposite of how other people see us. Hence why many people tend to find mirrored selfies more flattering.
I’m sure almost everyone, at one point, has gone to the iPhone’s photo editor and flipped their selfie around to see if it looks better. Well, if you like your “mirrored” selfies better, now you don’t have to do this every single time. Or perhaps this feature is turned on, and you want to turn it off, because you want to appear more “authentic” in selfies.
Anyway, that’s more than enough time spent on talking about vanity. Let’s move on…
For this one, you’ll need to go to Settings > Camera > View Outside the Frame.
New iPhones ship with the “View Outside the Frame” feature turned on for two reasons: For one, they have zoom and ultra-wide-angle cameras, and Apple wants to remind you they are available to use by displaying a wider frame of view under what is essentially your camera viewfinder. And two - I suppose this makes the experience of using the camera feel more immersive.
Having the left and right side of my viewfinder blacked out makes for a way easier, less distracting photo taking experience, and I’m sure most of you will find this to be true.
Apple introduced variable focal lengths with no quality loss with the iPhone 15, and this feature has been a bigger game-changer than expected.
If I were you, I’d immediately change my iPhone’s primary camera default focal length from 1x to 1.5x Simply go to Settings > Camera > Main Camera > Set default lens to 35mm (1.5x). Alternatively, you can always switch back/forth between the two in the camera app.
See, when taking photos with my iPhone 13 mini, I’d zoom in a little bit, because this way I don’t have to get too close to my subject, which makes my photo look more natural. Now, this feature is something you can turn on in your iPhone 15 camera settings, which is awesome.
The second image (which I’ve cropped from the first one) shows how the lines in the floor as well as the pot are supposed to appear versus the distorted look you get with the 24mm (1x) shot. I haven’t changed the angle when taking the photo (or cropping it), so the differences in the perception are 100% real.
Last but not least, the iPhone has another underrated feature, which has been around for a while now - Photographic Styles.
The main reason I find Photographic Styles useful is because iPhone can sometimes take a photo with little contrast, which lifts up the shadows and washes everything out. Adding more contrast through Photographic Styles isn’t better only because you don’t have to edit the photo, but because this “edit” is baked into the actual image properties, and isn’t a filter (which is why it’s higher quality).
Note that Photographic Styles settings are preserved, which is great if you like a particular style and want it to be on by default every time you fire up the camera. However, certain contrast and saturation levels don’t work for every shot, which is why you might want to double check if you’re in a Style that’s fitting for your photo. For example, more contrast can make night photos too dark.
While I’m sure you’ll know some of the tricks and features listed here, I’m also pretty sure some people will learn at least one new iPhone camera trick they didn’t know before, and if that’s the case, then I’ve done my job.
Actually, I have at least five more iPhone camera tips I can share with you but this article is already way too long, so you’ll have to stay tuned for “Part 2” when you’ll learn even more “niche” and arguably even more useful iPhone camera tricks like:
