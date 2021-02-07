Apple adds more cities that you can virtually tour through its "Look Around" feature



Nearly a year ago, we told you how Apple Maps' "Look Around" feature allows you to take a virtual tour in certain areas of the U.S. To do this, you simply open up the Maps app and type in a particular address. Tap on the binoculars icon found on the upper right edge of the display and you'll see a picture at the top of the display. Click on the box in the upper left side of the photograph that contains two arrows pointing at each other and that will enlarge the image to cover over 90% of the screen. From there, you can use your finger to get a 360-degree look at your "location." You can also move down the street by tapping your finger on the display at a spot in front of you. Left and right turns can also be made and zooming in on a spot can be achieved by using multi-touch's pinch-to-zoom gesture.







While Google's Street View offers something similar, and in many more locations, Look Around is smoother and uses higher-definition images. Apple's desire to employ sharper pictures is the main reason why this feature is rolling out so slowly. According to AutoEvolution , Apple just added the feature in some more cities including Portland, Oregon and San Diego in California. Other cities that now have Look Around include Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Detroit, Denver, and Phoenix. Apple hopes to continue adding the feature to more locations throughout the country.





To take a virtual tour, open Apple Maps and type in the name of a city or a landmark. Along the upper right edge of the screen, you should see a binoculars icon. If you don't see the icon, it means that the city you've selected is not yet offered in Look Around. It is easy to get so immersed in taking a virtual walk that before you know it, you've killed an hour or two.



