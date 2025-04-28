If your phone is running Android 12 or older, it's time for you to update the OS or buy a new device

Android 13 or higher. The update tightens up the security on apps with higher security needs such as banking apps, finance apps, and enterprise apps. It makes sure that certain capabilities, like transferring money, are locked down. If you have a phone running Android 12 or older, you might want to take the few minutes you will need to update the device to Android 13 or newer. That's because Google is updating Android so that the platform requires a security update be run within the last year on devices running onor higher. The update tightens up the security on apps with higher security needs such as banking apps, finance apps, and enterprise apps. It makes sure that certain capabilities, like transferring money, are locked down.





Android 13 , there are just too many handsets out there that are not protected. And one-third of active Considering that more than half of all active Android devices have yet to update to, there are just too many handsets out there that are not protected. And one-third of active Android phones have completely lost support from Google leaving them open to attacks. 200 million users are out there with a phone powered by Android 12 or Android 12L (for large-screened and foldable models) that have reached end-of-life status. While Google won't be sending out software patches to fix security issues for these two versions of the OS. It is possible that manufacturers will step in on a temporary basis.

But to be on the safe side, if your Android device is currently running Android 12, Android 12L or lower, updating the OS to Android 13 or newer is one of the most secure things you can do. If this is the scenario you are left with, another option is to just go ahead and shell out the money to buy a new Android handset. Sure, no one likes to buy a new phone when they are still satisfied with the one they are using. On the other hand, the last thing you want is to have a software vulnerability exploited by attackers who gain access to your banking, securities, credit card, and other sensitive apps.







