If your phone is running Android 12 or older, it's time for you to update the OS or buy a new device

If you have a phone running Android 12 or older, you might want to take the few minutes you will need to update the device to Android 13 or newer. That's because Google is updating Android so that the platform requires a security update be run within the last year on devices running on Android 13 or higher. The update tightens up the security on apps with higher security needs such as banking apps, finance apps, and enterprise apps. It makes sure that certain capabilities, like transferring money, are locked down.

Considering that more than half of all active Android devices have yet to update to Android 13, there are just too many handsets out there that are not protected. And one-third of active Android phones have completely lost support from Google leaving them open to attacks. 200 million users are out there with a phone powered by Android 12 or Android 12L (for large-screened and foldable models) that have reached end-of-life status. While Google won't be sending out software patches to fix security issues for these two versions of the OS. It is possible that manufacturers will step in on a temporary basis.

But to be on the safe side, if your Android device is currently running Android 12, Android 12L or lower, updating the OS to Android 13 or newer is one of the most secure things you can do. If this is the scenario you are left with, another option is to just go ahead and shell out the money to buy a new Android handset. Sure, no one likes to buy a new phone when they are still satisfied with the one they are using. On the other hand, the last thing you want is to have a software vulnerability exploited by attackers who gain access to your banking, securities, credit card, and other sensitive apps.

Just a couple of days ago we showed you the latest Android distribution numbers which showed that the majority of Android handsets, 27.4%, are using Android 14 which was released in October 2023. Android 15, the latest stable version of Android, can be found on only 4.5% of active Android phones.

To see if you have an Android update ready to be installed on your phone, go to Settings > System > Software update and follow the directions on the screen. If your Android phone has lost Google support, you might need, as already noted, to buy a new Android handset.
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
