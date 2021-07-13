Tag Heuer and Nintendo announce a Super Mario smartwatch

Tag Heuer and Nintendo announce a Super Mario smartwatch0
Tag Heuer - the luxury swiss watch brand - announced today that it's collaborating with Nintendo to make a Super Mario edition of its Connected smartwatch. It’s super limited and also super expensive at $2,150 but then again, the non-Mario version is $1,800. If you’re a Nintendo fan and also love premium swiss watches, this one's for you.
The interface is also cute and game-like - as you progress toward your fitness goals, Mario will reward you with different animations - from tipping his hat to getting on that victory pole. As far as features are concerned, it’s a WearOS device, so you got Google Assistant on board, along with other Google products like Google Pay, Calendar, Translate, Music, etc.
If you decide to pull the trigger on this one, you have to act quick - Tag Heuer is making only 2,000 of these and you can register for one right now. The official debut is just two days away - it’s July 15. Oh, and by the way, there’s also a cute Mario-themed box that goes with the watch.