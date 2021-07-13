Tag Heuer and Nintendo announce a Super Mario smartwatch

Yes, the Google Pixel 6 will be Android's iPhone

Samsung certified refurbished Galaxy S20 phones now available

Google Pixel 6 Pro and its 122MP camera system: The 4-year wait for 4 new cameras

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to skip the megapixel race

Dish gains a new supporter so it can better compete with Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile in the 5G race

Customer could not get Verizon to register his device until he tricked them