Tag Heuer and Nintendo announce a Super Mario smartwatch

Mariyan Slavov
Tag Heuer and Nintendo announce a Super Mario smartwatch
Seems like everybody loves Mario the plumber. The iconic game character has appeared in more than 200 game titles since its first debut back in 1981. And now the Italian pipe-hero has found its way to the smartwatch industry.

Tag Heuer - the luxury swiss watch brand - announced today that it's collaborating with Nintendo to make a Super Mario edition of its Connected smartwatch. It’s super limited and also super expensive at $2,150 but then again, the non-Mario version is $1,800. If you’re a Nintendo fan and also love premium swiss watches, this one's for you.

The Super Mario watch comes with dedicated animations and also features a unique design. It’s instantly recognizable with its black and white strap and the M logo on the strap buckle. On the bezel, you’ll find familiar elements from the original game - like Super Mushroom, Pipe, Super Star, and Goal Pole.

The interface is also cute and game-like - as you progress toward your fitness goals, Mario will reward you with different animations - from tipping his hat to getting on that victory pole. As far as features are concerned, it’s a WearOS device, so you got Google Assistant on board, along with other Google products like Google Pay, Calendar, Translate, Music, etc.

Google Fit is taking care of your wellbeing, but the watch also has Tag Heuer’s own Sport, Golf, and Wellness apps. The Super Mario watch comes in a 45mm variant and weighs 86 grams (0.18 pounds). It's water-resistant up to 5ATM, and Tag Heuer promises its 430mAh battery can last a full day.

If you decide to pull the trigger on this one, you have to act quick - Tag Heuer is making only 2,000 of these and you can register for one right now. The official debut is just two days away - it’s July 15. Oh, and by the way, there’s also a cute Mario-themed box that goes with the watch.

