Tablets to experience more growth in 2021
The global pandemic negatively impacted economies world wide. Millions lost their jobs in the U.S. and in other countries. Despite this harrowing fact, certain consumer products are having a great year. For example, the tablet market popped as companies ordered employees to work from home. Tablets sales also benefited from school-age kids distance learning via the device. Some families had to go from owning one PC or tablet for the household to owning multiple devices so as to keep everyone in the family connected.
The pandemic hikes demand for tablets, PCs and laptops
Demand for tablets, PCs and laptops has slipped ever since the original Apple iPhone was launched in 2007. PC shipments peaked at around 300 million units in 2008 and has been dropping toward 250 million. But now, quite unexpectedly, the 300 million level is back as analysts see that many PCs shipped by the end of this year. And analysts also expect tablet shipments to grow faster than the 15% growth forecast for PCs in 2020.
Next Spring, Apple will reportedly offer an entry level iPad with Touch ID, an A13 Bionic chipset (used on the iPhone 11 series) with a price of $299. A new iPad Pro model is supposedly on the way and could support high-band 5G with a mmWave Antenna in Package module. The next iPad Pro could feature an OLED display and be powered by a 5nm A14X Bionic. Such a device might make its way to the marketplace by the second half of next year. Apple saw iPad sales rise 11.5% during the last fiscal year. For the fiscal fourth quarter, the year-over-year gain in iPad sales rose by 46%.
The iPad remains the most popular tablet available and with the pandemic continuing to raise demand for these devices, Apple is developing a broader line with newer and advanced features that should keep demand high and keep Apple on top of the tablet world.