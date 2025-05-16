T-Mobile wants to protect your entire network without extra gear

AT&T

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

– Mishka Dehghan, SVP of Strategy, Product & Solutions Engineering, T-Mobile Business Group, May 15, 2025





Recommended Stories

T-Mobile

T-Mobile 5G Advanced: Uses a full Standalone 5G architecture with security baked in. That means encryption across interfaces, subscriber IDs and even inter-operator traffic. It also blocks downgrade attacks that target old-school network protocols.

Uses a full Standalone 5G architecture with security baked in. That means encryption across interfaces, subscriber IDs and even inter-operator traffic. It also blocks downgrade attacks that target old-school network protocols. T-SIMsecure: Adds strong security at the SIM level – without needing client-side software. It uses SIM-based, clientless authentication based on International Mobile Subscriber Identity (IMSI) and International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) to simplify management and support things like IoT devices or 5G routers that can't run traditional SASE software. It even helps non- T-Mobile SIMs install Palo Alto Networks' security tools on any connection.

Adds strong security at the SIM level – without needing client-side software. It uses SIM-based, clientless authentication based on International Mobile Subscriber Identity (IMSI) and International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) to simplify management and support things like IoT devices or 5G routers that can't run traditional SASE software. It even helps non- SIMs install Palo Alto Networks' security tools on any connection. Security Slice: This creates a virtual slice of T-Mobile 's 5G network that acts as a secure lane for your data. It isolates traffic, improves performance and gives users faster speeds with lower latency – something Wi-Fi and older LTE networks can't really match.



T-Mobile says the new SASE offering will roll out this summer, giving businesses another security-focused reason to consider switching to or expanding with the Un-carrier. And with Palo Alto Networks' proven security stack behind it, this could be a strong move for T-Mobile in the enterprise space.

And that's not just a talking point. Businesses today are under constant pressure from growing cybersecurity threats – especially with more mobile workers, more IoT devices, and more stuff that needs protection. Think 5G routers, smart sensors, and other hardware that's constantly online.According to industry forecasts, 5G IoT connections in North America are expected to jump from 5 million in 2025 to 39 million by 2030. That's a massive jump – and a huge challenge for IT teams.Here's how's new solution is built to handle all that: