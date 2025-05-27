T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T under fire for lack of transparency on surveillance
Sen. Ron Wyden says the big three didn't notify lawmakers as required – even on possible White House orders.
T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T – the big three US carriers – are facing criticism from Sen. Ron Wyden over concerns they may not be equipped to prevent potential surveillance of lawmakers by the Trump administration. The Oregon Democrat recently warned fellow senators to take extra steps to protect themselves.
Technically, government surveillance of lawmakers can be legal in some cases, but Wyden argues it puts democracy at risk if members of Congress feel they're being watched and can't legislate freely.
In a letter sent to other lawmakers, Wyden revealed that the three carriers hadn't been notifying senators about government surveillance requests, even though their contracts with the Senate require them to do so.
An investigation by my staff revealed that until recently, Senators have been kept in the dark about executive branch surveillance of Senate phones, because the three major phone carriers — AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile — failed to establish systems to notify offices about surveillance requests, as required by their Senate contracts. While now rectified for Senate-funded lines, significant gaps remain, especially for the campaign and personal phones used by most Senators.
– Sen. Ron Wyden, May 2025
While the carriers have addressed the gap for official government-issued devices, Wyden said there's still a serious problem when it comes to personal and campaign phones – which many senators actually rely on.
This all comes as Wyden is now pushing for new rules in the legislative branch appropriations bill to help protect lawmakers' personal devices with government-backed resources. Back in 2019, Wyden and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) tried to pass legislation addressing similar concerns after the 2016 election and foreign hacking threats, but that bill never made it out of committee.
