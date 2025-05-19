Clever argument by T-Mobile opponents may derail its expansion goal
An advocacy group explains why the FCC shouldn't review T-Mobile's proposal to acquire UScellular's assets on a case-by-case basis.
UScellular wants to dismantle itself and divvy up its spectrum holdings. T-Mobilehas offered to buy nearly all of its wireless operations as well as some of its spectrum assets. A chunk of the remaining assets will be bought byAT&T and Verizon if regulatory approval is granted. A coalition of organizations view this as an anticompetitive move.
As first reported by Fierce Wireless, Comcast also believes that the transactions will increase the dominance of the Big 3. Additionally, the company argues that Dish never stepped up to the challenge of becoming a strong competitor to the key players, and that mantle was instead taken up by Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) like itself.
The Rural Wireless Association, Communications Workers of America, Public Knowledge, New America’s Open Technology Institute, and the Benton Institute for Broadband & Society have all urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to review the transactions collectively.
In short, three dominant competitors agreed to divide the spoils of a fourth competitor, with no involvement or opportunity for smaller competitors to have a chance at the spectrum or other assets. Unsurprisingly, this scheme works to the disadvantage of those smaller competitors, consumers, and new market entrants
T-Mobile intends to purchase nearly 30 percent of UScellular spectrum holdings, as well as its wireless customers and stores for around $4.3 billion. Verizon and AT&T both want to buy $1 billion worth of spectrum from the company.
That's because, per the advocacy groups, the Big 3 are essentially trying to take over the spectrum assets of a fourth rival without giving the smaller players a chance to make a play for them. If all goes to plan, this will give AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon even more leverage over price and the flexibility to "limit innovation efforts."
As first reported by Fierce Wireless, Comcast also believes that the transactions will increase the dominance of the Big 3. Additionally, the company argues that Dish never stepped up to the challenge of becoming a strong competitor to the key players, and that mantle was instead taken up by Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) like itself.
However, it is instead cable Mobile Virtual Network Operators (“MVNOs”) like Comcast that have emerged as a strong competitive force in the wireless marketplace since the T-Mobile/Sprint merger.
—Comcast, May 2025
The company has asked the FCC to keep these dynamics in mind before allowing UScellular to sell its assets to AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. Otherwise, the ability of cable MVNOs to grow and compete with carriers might be impacted.
Comcast also points out that the FCC should take into account any potential impact of the proposed deals on the broadband marketplace. That market is highly competitive, with cable operators, fiber providers, and mobile network operators all vying for customers. Consumers are increasingly gravitating toward providers that bundle wired and wireless services and this should call for an upgrade to how the FCC approves transactions.
T-Mobile last year bought MVNOs Mint Mobile and Ultra Mobile, and this year, it acquired fiber company Lumos. It also has its eyes on fiber service provider Metronet.
The FCC seems to be taking longer than usual to approve the UScellular transaction, which the company had hoped to close by mid-2025. T-Mobile execs are apparently not happy with the pace and have requested "expeditious action" in meetings with FCC officials.
