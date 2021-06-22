T-Mobile customers can now win a $5,000 Amazon gift card

T-Mobile customers can now win a $5,000 Amazon gift card0
"T-Mobile Tuesdays" is turning five and wants to show its customer appreciation by giving away over $1M worth of Amazon gift cards!
For a chance to win, you need to download the T-Mobile Tuesdays app from the App Store or Google Play. Then, you'd be able to redeem weekly offers and play to win a $5,000 Amazon gift card!
T-Mobile advises that you check the T-Mobile Tuesdays app every week and follow the carrier's Twitter, so you don't miss some of the offers available for a limited time. To qualifying, you must be a T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, or Sprint customer on a qualifying branded monthly rate plan, says T-Mobile.
T-Mobile Tuesdays is an app that thanks customers on qualifying plans with free stuff, amazing offers, and epic prizes.
Qualifying rate plans include most consumer and business monthly plans for voice and data. You must be at least 18 years old or legal age, according to jurisdiction. Minors need to be at least 16 years of age with parental consent.
If you are eligible, you can go ahead and download the T-Mobile Tuesdays app, log in, and start receiving your "thankings" on a weekly basis. Government accounts, payday/paygo plans, data-only plans, plans without data, and T-Mobile Connect plans are not eligible for prizes.
$5,000 would be enough to buy any modern smartphone, even including Samsung's rather expensive Galaxy Z Fold 2, which is still on sale thanks to Amazon Prime Day!
$5,000 would be enough to buy any modern smartphone, even including Samsung's rather expensive Galaxy Z Fold 2, which is still on sale thanks to Amazon Prime Day!