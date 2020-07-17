Next T-Mobile Tuesdays edition brings back a beloved free subscription for Sprint fans as well





The Un-carrier just sent us a heads-up about its giveaway for next Tuesday, July 21st, and it will be giving away a free subscription to MLB.TV yet again, just in time for the new season.





Besides the free annual subscription to MLB.TV (with the MLB App’s premium features — a $59.99 value), T-Mobile throws in a free year of subscription to The Athletic, of the same value. Sprint customers are now in the exclusive Tuesdays club, too, so they will be able to take advantage just in time for the Major League Baseball Opening Week.





Here's what awaits you when you head over to the T-Mobile Tuesdays site to redeem, says Mike Sievert, the CEO of T-Mobile:













