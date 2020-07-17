Next T-Mobile Tuesdays edition brings back a beloved free subscription for Sprint fans as well

T-Mobile Sprint

Daniel Petrov
Daniel Petrov
Jul 17, 2020, 8:33 AM
Barring the way that the T-Mobile Tuesdays freebies choked on a breast bone this week, the program has been regaining its aura and popularity with the inclusion of Sprint's subscribers after the merger.

The Un-carrier just sent us a heads-up about its giveaway for next Tuesday, July 21st, and it will be giving away a free subscription to MLB.TV yet again, just in time for the new season. 

Besides the free annual subscription to MLB.TV (with the MLB App’s premium features — a $59.99 value), T-Mobile throws in a free year of subscription to The Athletic, of the same value. Sprint customers are now in the exclusive Tuesdays club, too, so they will be able to take advantage just in time for the Major League Baseball Opening Week. 

Here's what awaits you when you head over to the T-Mobile Tuesdays site to redeem, says Mike Sievert, the CEO of T-Mobile:

This season more than ever, we’re so happy to bring back free MLB.TV and give both T-Mobile and Sprint fans another way to connect to the game they love while they’re away from the park,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “MLB.TV is hands down one of our most popular T-Mobile Tuesdays offers — last year, our customers streamed 17 MILLION hours of MLB.TV! We know you can’t get to a game this season, so we’re bringing the games to you!



