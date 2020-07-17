Next T-Mobile Tuesdays edition brings back a beloved free subscription for Sprint fans as well
Besides the free annual subscription to MLB.TV (with the MLB App’s premium features — a $59.99 value), T-Mobile throws in a free year of subscription to The Athletic, of the same value. Sprint customers are now in the exclusive Tuesdays club, too, so they will be able to take advantage just in time for the Major League Baseball Opening Week.
Here's what awaits you when you head over to the T-Mobile Tuesdays site to redeem, says Mike Sievert, the CEO of T-Mobile:
This season more than ever, we’re so happy to bring back free MLB.TV and give both T-Mobile and Sprint fans another way to connect to the game they love while they’re away from the park,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “MLB.TV is hands down one of our most popular T-Mobile Tuesdays offers — last year, our customers streamed 17 MILLION hours of MLB.TV! We know you can’t get to a game this season, so we’re bringing the games to you!