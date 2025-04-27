T-Mobile to Verizon: users share pros and cons of ditching the “un-carrier”
Up Next:
Nowadays if someone said that they were thinking of switching from T-Mobile to Verizon, most people would call them crazy. But this happens more often than many realize and there are both advantages and disadvantages to doing so. Switching from T-Mobile to Verizon? Here’s what users who did the same say you can expect.
But, naturally, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows on T-Mobile’s side.
For starters it seems that people almost universally agree that T-Mobile has better coverage. Yes, you will find dead spots with T-Mobile too but most customers say that Verizon’s coverage is a lot spottier. Customer service also seems to be a mostly negative experience for Verizon customers. Some claim that their local representatives are pretty good but there’s a reason one Verizon employee claimed that they lied a lot.
Another claim that was backed up by a second customer is that T-Mobile’s coverage is better wherever the two overlap. According to one user Verizon’s 5G is often too slow to even stream music and has to be turned off. The same user also claims that you get weaker signal strength at the same distance from a Verizon tower compared to a T-Mobile tower.
But, naturally, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows on T-Mobile’s side.
Are you with T-Mobile? | Image credit — The New York Times
Perhaps the biggest advantage of switching to Verizon from T-Mobile is that, if you play your cards right, you’ll likely end up with a much cheaper bill. Verizon has lost a ton of subscribers recently and has also seen very limited growth compared to competitors. In fact this limited growth has led to Verizon shares falling and so the company is throwing out discounts left, right and center.
But Verizon also randomly gives some users a price hike while others are enjoying the aforementioned discounts. As it tries everything to keep its users it can be quite clearly said that Verizon is having a pricing crisis. However, especially after T-Mobile’s recent pricing updates, you will likely be paying less if you’re with Verizon.
But Verizon also randomly gives some users a price hike while others are enjoying the aforementioned discounts. As it tries everything to keep its users it can be quite clearly said that Verizon is having a pricing crisis. However, especially after T-Mobile’s recent pricing updates, you will likely be paying less if you’re with Verizon.
In the end, however, it comes down to coverage in your area and what you’re looking for. One user said that they keep switching between the two carriers according to which one has a better offer that year. And that may just be the smartest choice for you as the end consumer.
Things that are NOT allowed: