Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

T-Mobile to Verizon: users share pros and cons of ditching the “un-carrier”

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Verizon Wireless service
T-Mobile vs Verizon
Nowadays if someone said that they were thinking of switching from T-Mobile to Verizon, most people would call them crazy. But this happens more often than many realize and there are both advantages and disadvantages to doing so. Switching from T-Mobile to Verizon? Here’s what users who did the same say you can expect.

For starters it seems that people almost universally agree that T-Mobile has better coverage. Yes, you will find dead spots with T-Mobile too but most customers say that Verizon’s coverage is a lot spottier. Customer service also seems to be a mostly negative experience for Verizon customers. Some claim that their local representatives are pretty good but there’s a reason one Verizon employee claimed that they lied a lot.

Another claim that was backed up by a second customer is that T-Mobile’s coverage is better wherever the two overlap. According to one user Verizon’s 5G is often too slow to even stream music and has to be turned off. The same user also claims that you get weaker signal strength at the same distance from a Verizon tower compared to a T-Mobile tower.

But, naturally, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows on T-Mobile’s side.

Are you with T-Mobile? | Image credit — The New York Times - T-Mobile to Verizon: users share pros and cons of ditching the “un-carrier”
Are you with T-Mobile? | Image credit — The New York Times

Perhaps the biggest advantage of switching to Verizon from T-Mobile is that, if you play your cards right, you’ll likely end up with a much cheaper bill. Verizon has lost a ton of subscribers recently and has also seen very limited growth compared to competitors. In fact this limited growth has led to Verizon shares falling and so the company is throwing out discounts left, right and center.

But Verizon also randomly gives some users a price hike while others are enjoying the aforementioned discounts. As it tries everything to keep its users it can be quite clearly said that Verizon is having a pricing crisis. However, especially after T-Mobile’s recent pricing updates, you will likely be paying less if you’re with Verizon.

In the end, however, it comes down to coverage in your area and what you’re looking for. One user said that they keep switching between the two carriers according to which one has a better offer that year. And that may just be the smartest choice for you as the end consumer.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular Stories

Another good thing coming to an end at T-Mobile tomorrow, leaving it a ghost of its former self
Another good thing coming to an end at T-Mobile tomorrow, leaving it a ghost of its former self
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Rare T-Mobile move suggests monumental change coming tomorrow
Rare T-Mobile move suggests monumental change coming tomorrow

Latest News

T-Mobile believes customers are on board with price increase
T-Mobile believes customers are on board with price increase
Samsung wants its own browser to one-up Chrome on its phones with this visual overhaul
Samsung wants its own browser to one-up Chrome on its phones with this visual overhaul
Samsung’s next Exynos chip will be made using Meta’s AI
Samsung’s next Exynos chip will be made using Meta’s AI
The Apple Watch in 2025 is still missing one key health feature in the U.S.
The Apple Watch in 2025 is still missing one key health feature in the U.S.
iPhone 17 Air likely won’t set any sales records, says insider
iPhone 17 Air likely won’t set any sales records, says insider
Apple CEO Tim Cook doesn’t have a fun earnings call to look forward to next month
Apple CEO Tim Cook doesn’t have a fun earnings call to look forward to next month
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless