T-Mobile to Verizon: users share pros and cons of ditching the “un-carrier”

In the end, however, it comes down to coverage in your area and what you’re looking for. One user said that they keep switching between the two carriers according to which one has a better offer that year. And that may just be the smartest choice for you as the end consumer. Perhaps the biggest advantage of switching tofromis that, if you play your cards right, you’ll likely end up with a much cheaper bill.has lost a ton of subscribers recently and has also seen very limited growth compared to competitors. In fact this limited growth has led to Verizon shares falling and so the company is throwing out discounts left, right and center.Butalso randomly gives some users a price hike while others are enjoying the aforementioned discounts. As it tries everything to keep its users it can be quite clearly said that Verizon is having a pricing crisis . However, especially after’s recent pricing updates, you will likely be paying less if you’re withIn the end, however, it comes down to coverage in your area and what you’re looking for. One user said that they keep switching between the two carriers according to which one has a better offer that year. And that may just be the smartest choice for you as the end consumer.

Nowadays if someone said that they were thinking of switching from T-Mobile to Verizon , most people would call them crazy. But this happens more often than many realize and there are both advantages and disadvantages to doing so. Switching fromto? Here’s what users who did the same say you can expect.For starters it seems that people almost universally agree thathas better coverage. Yes, you will find dead spots withtoo but most customers say that’s coverage is a lot spottier. Customer service also seems to be a mostly negative experience forcustomers. Some claim that their local representatives are pretty good but there’s a reason oneemployee claimed that they lied a lot Another claim that was backed up by a second customer is that’s coverage is better wherever the two overlap. According to one user’s 5G is often too slow to even stream music and has to be turned off. The same user also claims that you get weaker signal strength at the same distance from atower compared to atower.But, naturally, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows on’s side.