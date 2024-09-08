T-Mobile subscribers who get a free year of AAA will end up canceled if they do this
T-Mobile postpaid subscribers in good standing who register at Promotions.T-Mobile.com/AAA can receive one-year AAA Basic or Classic membership/renewal on T-Mobile regardless of whether they are new or existing AAA members. Either way, when signing up for the service, you must include a credit card to use to auto renew because T-Mobile's promotion is good for only one year.
As some T-Mobile subscribers have learned, taking the carrier up on its offer will give you a free year of Basic or Classic AAA unless they do one thing and that is to remove the credit card they designate for the AAA auto renew. Doing that will automatically result in the cancelation of the free service as a social media post made by a T-Mobile subscriber pointed out. And this subscriber wasn't the only one who discovered that the terms of the offer require that a valid credit card number be included when you sign up for the promotion, and it must not be removed.
"Error on my part basically. But just a warning: Triple A will cancel the year membership if you remove auto pay at anytime for any reason (I figured why do they need my card on file for a whole year, I'll remove it after enrollment). Tip: don't do this. Have to find out now if I can be reinstated and will have to give up card info over the phone likely unless T-Mobile cancels the charge they got (or unless they don't get charged for this promo) OR they will have to reissue another code...Ok well I literally got cancelled right after removing auto pay. One of the terms in the agreement between AAA on the promo says [the subscriber] must be enrolled in auto pay"-@gfry86
The same thing happened to other T-Mobile subscribers who removed the credit card they designated for AAA auto renewal from their account. "That’s what happen[ed]. I was wondering why AAA cancel[ed] my membership after removing auto pay," wrote one member. "This happened to me too, tried to fix it but eventually gave up after escalation with AAA and T-Mobile lead (sic) to nowhere," wrote another.
T-Mobile subscribers can Enjoy one year of AAA Basic or Classic service on the carrier. | Image credit-T-Mobile
Some T-Mobile subscribers don't care about leaving a credit card for the auto renewal because they plan on sticking with the road service after the year is up, "I’m keeping my auto pay on because when my year is up, I’m keeping Triple AAA. I actually had to use it once this year for a tow. You never know when you will need to use it."
Keep in mind that if you already have a Basic or Classic AAA membership, T-Mobile will cover your next year following the expiration of your current AAA subscription as long as you remain a T-Mobile subscriber in good standing. If you already are a Plus or Premier AAA member, the Basic or Classic portion of your membership will be covered by T-Mobile, and you’ll just pay the difference.
The value of the AAA service that T-Mobile is rewarding subscribers with is $83 so if you let the service automatically renew on your card, that is what you will be billed after the free year.
