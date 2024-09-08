T-Mobile subscribers who get a free year of AAA will end up canceled if they do this

T-Mobile postpaid subscribers in good standing who register at can receive one-year AAA Basic or Classic membership/renewal on T-Mobile regardless of whether they are new or existing AAA members. Either way, when signing up for the service, you must include a credit card to use to auto renew because T-Mobile 's promotion is good for only one year. postpaid subscribers in good standing who register at Promotions.T-Mobile.com/AAA can receive one-year AAA Basic or Classic membership/renewal onregardless of whether they are new or existing AAA members. Either way, when signing up for the service, you must include a credit card to use to auto renew because's promotion is good for only one year.





As some T-Mobile subscribers have learned, taking the carrier up on its offer will give you a free year of Basic or Classic AAA unless they do one thing and that is to remove the credit card they designate for the AAA auto renew. Doing that will automatically result in the cancelation of the free service as a social media post made by a T-Mobile subscriber pointed out . And this subscriber wasn't the only one who discovered that the terms of the offer require that a valid credit card number be included when you sign up for the promotion, and it must not be removed.









The same thing happened to other T-Mobile subscribers who removed the credit card they designated for AAA auto renewal from their account. "That’s what happen[ed]. I was wondering why AAA cancel[ed] my membership after removing auto pay," wrote one member. "This happened to me too, tried to fix it but eventually gave up after escalation with AAA and T-Mobile lead (sic) to nowhere," wrote another.









Some T-Mobile subscribers don't care about leaving a credit card for the auto renewal because they plan on sticking with the road service after the year is up, "I’m keeping my auto pay on because when my year is up, I’m keeping Triple AAA. I actually had to use it once this year for a tow. You never know when you will need to use it."



Keep in mind that if you already have a Basic or Classic AAA membership, T-Mobile will cover your next year following the expiration of your current AAA subscription as long as you remain a T-Mobile subscriber in good standing. If you already are a Plus or Premier AAA member, the Basic or Classic portion of your membership will be covered by T-Mobile , and you’ll just pay the difference.



