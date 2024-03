Glitch prevents T-Mobile subscribers from getting one of their T-Mobile Tuesdays rewards

T-Mobile Tuesdays, is now found in the new T Life app and it offers subscribers to the nation's second-largest wireless provider a 10-cent-a-gallon discount on gas every Tuesday for a maximum of 20 gallons. While the bottom line is only a $2 savings, a pop-up notice is telling T-Mobile T-Mobile 's customer rewards program,Tuesdays, is now found in the new T Life app and it offers subscribers to the nation's second-largest wireless provider a 10-cent-a-gallon discount on gas every Tuesday for a maximum of 20 gallons. While the bottom line is only a $2 savings, a pop-up notice is tellingsubscribers that there is a "glitch in the system" preventing them from fueling their vehicle for the discounted price.





T-Mobile is working to fix the glitch and it is advising its customers to try again later. But that didn't stop other Reddit users from drawing on recent history to make some suggestions. For example, one T-Mobile subscriber posted, "I had this issue last week. Had to log out of the app and log back in to work correctly." Alright, that seems like a fairly easy fix. But it didn't work for everyone as another T-Mobile customer wrote, "Glitch error all day long." And one T-Mobile subscriber said that he couldn't even find the reward in the T Life app. Spotted on Reddit , the pop-up message adds thatis working to fix the glitch and it is advising its customers to try again later. But that didn't stop other Reddit users from drawing on recent history to make some suggestions. For example, onesubscriber posted, "I had this issue last week. Had to log out of the app and log back in to work correctly." Alright, that seems like a fairly easy fix. But it didn't work for everyone as anothercustomer wrote, "Glitch error all day long." And onesubscriber said that he couldn't even find the reward in the T Life app.









T-Mobile customer, the T-Mobile Tuesdays rewards program offers customers freebies and discounts on fuel, food, movies, and more. It's all accessible from the T Life app which can be installed for iOS users If you're not acustomer, theTuesdays rewards program offers customers freebies and discounts on fuel, food, movies, and more. It's all accessible from the T Life app which can be installed for iOS users by tapping on this link . Those with an Android handset can download the T Life app by pressing on this link





T-Mobile isn't the only carrier to offer a rewards program and Verizon Up program that gives its subscribers "upgrades and offers, plus access to concerts, sports and entertainment." Verizon Up is located inside the My Verizon app ( isn't the only carrier to offer a rewards program and Verizon has itsUp program that gives its subscribers "upgrades and offers, plus access to concerts, sports and entertainment."Up is located inside the Myapp ( available for iOS , and Android users ).