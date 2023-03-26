T-Mobile subscribers can make hands-free calls using the Alexa digital assistant

Back in 2020, AT&T subscribers could use the Alexa digital assistant on their Echo smart speaker and smart display to make and take phone calls over the AT&T network. These calls could be going out to numbers in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, or coming in from callers in those countries. A year later, Verizon subscribers were allowed to link their phone numbers to the Alexa digital assistant on their smart speakers allowing them to make or take hands-free calls.





Per AndroidPolice , T-Mobile subscribers are now able to connect their phone numbers with Alexa allowing subscribers of the nation's second-largest carrier to make or take calls hands-free through Alexa. A tip received by The Mobile Report (formerly The T-Mobile Report) included an image that shows a cartoonish T-Mobile subscriber saying "Alexa, make a call." The rest of the copy on the promo says, "Link your T-Mobile number to your Alexa speaker to connect to the people & places that matter most-with the same hands-free convenience you've come to expect from Alexa."





T-Mobile has put up a support page explaining how to set up Alexa to make calls. First, to link your T-Mobile account to Alexa you will need the following:





A T-Mobile account with a Voice line

A T-Mobile ID

An Amazon/Alexa account

Alexa Speakers

iOS 14 or Android 8.0 or newer smartphone to pair via Alexa app





To link using the T-Mobile with Alexa skill, open the Alexa app on your phone and go to More > Settings > Communication . Under accounts, select T-Mobile and follow the directions on linking your T-Mobile account.





To link using the settings in the Alexa app, follow these directions:





Download and sign in to the Alexa app. Select More > Skills and Games . Select the Search icon in the top-left corner and enter "T-Mobile", then select T-Mobile with Alexa. Select Enable Skill. On the T-Mobile login page, enter the phone number or email address and password you used to create your T-Mobile ID, then select Sign in. You will be prompted to verify your account via text message with a T-Mobile verification code. Once verified, select the line you'd like to use for calling on Alexa and confirm your address for 911 calls.

To unlink your T-Mobile account from Alexa, open the Alexa app and go to More > Settings > Communications . Under accounts, go to T-Mobile > Disable Skill . Follow the directions.

To make a phone call, Say, "Alexa, call [contact name or phone number]" When there is an incoming call, Alexa will ring and announce the call / caller ID. Say "Alexa, answer call" or "Alexa, decline". To make an emergency call, Say, "Alexa, call 911." Alexa will share your e911 address with the operator prior to the operator answering the phone call.





When you're home in a room where you have one of your Amazon Echo speakers or screens, using Alexa sure is a convenient way to make or take calls without having to reach for your phone.



