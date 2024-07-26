T-Mobile subscribers receive emails falsely stating that their accounts have been cancelled

Several T-Mobile subscribers have received a strange email message from the carrier with the heading "T-Mobile Confirmation: Plan Cancelled." The notice went on to say that the subscriber deleted his Mobile Internet account and explained how to restart service if the customer wanted to do so. Surely emails like this go out all the time. But in this case, the owner of the account says that he is in the military, out at sea, and has no access to his phone leaving this cancellation a mystery.





T-Mobile subscribers responded by stating that they had received a similar email. One person who received the "cancellation" notice on July 21st said that despite receiving the notice, nothing had changed and he is still able to log in to his account. In fact, several other recipients of the email said that they just basically ignored the cancellation notice and they have been able to continue using their T-Mobile service. The Subscriber posted his story on Reddit and othersubscribers responded by stating that they had received a similar email. One person who received the "cancellation" notice on July 21st said that despite receiving the notice, nothing had changed and he is still able to log in to his account. In fact, several other recipients of the email said that they just basically ignored the cancellation notice and they have been able to continue using theirservice.





Pretty much proving that the email is spam, one Redditor wrote that he is continuing to receive this cancellation notice that pretends to be from T-Mobile even though he hasn't been a T-Mobile customer for over a year. The e-mail comes from "no-reply@ t-mobile .com" which is an easy heading for spammers to create to make it appear as though an email has legitimately come from T-Mobile .





Interestingly, the original poster on the thread, the sea-based T-Mobile subscriber in the military, has another number on his plan for his sister and she hasn't had any issues with her service. In addition, he had paid his invoice in full before heading out to sea so this would seem to be more proof that the email isn't real.









T-Mobile customers who receive this email or any email from T-Mobile can check the legitimacy of the message by calling 611 on their phone, or by calling T-Mobile customer service at 1-800-937-8997. While this particular spam email contains no links, if you receive an email pressuring you to tap on a link, or one that promises dire consequences if you don't turn over personal information such as a password or social security number, do not respond without first calling the company it purportedly came from.



