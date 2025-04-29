Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

The T-Mobile store experience has gone back eight years in time and you need to be prepared

T-Mobile Wireless service
Outside of a T-Mobile store
T-Mobile recently announced new plans and customers were quick to notice that there was something missing. Taxes and other fees were not included in the base price and this has led to T-Mobile users on online forums asking why exactly the carrier did this.

One user asked T-Mobile employees how they were adjusting to the change and some veterans replied by saying that it was like going back in time. You see, T-Mobile only really started offering tax-inclusive prices around eight years ago. This, understandably, made the job of the company’s store representatives a lot easier and also resulted in less customers confused about their bills.

Now that taxes and other fees are once again no longer included T-Mobile employees are going back to telling customers that additional charges will apply. Some customers are smart enough to ask what this means. If you’re lucky your store’s employee will be able to provide you with an exact number. However a lot of users who visit physical stores are not very tech savvy and do not ask what additional fees will be added to their bills.

T-Mobile wants everyone to use its T-Life app. | Image credit — T-Mobile
T-Mobile wants everyone to use its T-Life app. | Image credit — T-Mobile

This change in pricing structure is odd in my opinion. I think T-Mobile had a pretty neat way of laying out prices for its plans and the carrier should not have reverted these changes. It’s not the end of the world but you should prepare to ask your local T-Mobile representative about any taxes and fees that you should expect moving forward.

T-Mobile isn’t the only carrier company playing with its pricing. Verizon is having a pricing crisis as the company tries everything it can to recover from losing subscribers and its falling shares. The carrier is awarding massive discounts to some users while introducing price hikes for others. As some customers have pointed out: the only real advantage of switching from T-Mobile to Verizon may be a potentially lower bill.

T-Mobile was recently in hot water after it introduced pricing updates of its own and the new pricing structure seems to be a follow-up to that. Some users have already made it clear that they have no intention of changing their plan to one which doesn’t include the taxes and other fees.

While I personally don’t think it’s that big an issue I do wish that T-Mobile would’ve kept the additional charges in. It just makes everything easier for everyone involved.
Another good thing coming to an end at T-Mobile tomorrow, leaving it a ghost of its former self
T-Mobile deploys highly-anticipated upgrade to 5G for customers across the US
T-Mobile customers and employees are seeing their worst fears play out
Google Assistant continues to be taken apart one screw at a time as Gemini gets set to replace it
Galaxy Z Fold 7 leak: Samsung may be about to make every other foldable look thick
Both iPad Air M3 models hit their lowest price yet with this sweet Amazon deal
Apple's brand-new 11-inch iPad with A16 power is on sale at a lower-than-ever price
The Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) is still a no-brainer at this epic discount on Amazon
The OnePlus Pad 2 got way more tempting with a $150 discount and $99.99 freebie
