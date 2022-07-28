 The new T-Mobile REVVL 6 series brings 5G to the masses in partnership with Google - PhoneArena
The new T-Mobile REVVL 6 series brings 5G to the masses in partnership with Google

T-Mobile

T-Mobile now has two more arrows in its best budget 5G phones quiver by announcing the T-Mobile REVVL 6 5G and REVVL 6 PRO 5G. Heirs of the popular REVVL 5 series, the new REVVL 6 and 6 Pro will come packed with great specs for the price when they are released on August 4.

Developed in a close partnership with Google, the REVVL 6 and 6 Pro come with YouTube Premium and Google One subscriptions. T-Mobile also doubled the phones' warranty to 2 years and now offers a BOGO deal on them.

T-Mobile REVVL 6 Pro specs and price


The full retail REVVL 6 Pro price is $219.99. For the REVVL 6 PRO 5G, the down payment for well-qualified customers will be $0 and then $9.17 each month for 24 months, plus tax.

  • Screen: 6.82” HD+ display
  • Camera: 50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP RFC with 16MP FFC
  • Battery: 5000 mAh with USB C + 15W fast charging
  • Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 700: Octa Core, 2x A76 2.2GHz, 6x A55 2.0GHz
  • RAM: 6GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Dimensions: 173.92mm X 77.8mm X 8.99mm
  • Color: Dark Shadow
  • Security: Face unlock and fingerprint sensor
  • OS: Android 12

T-Mobile REVVL 6 specs and price


The full retail REVVL 6 price is $169.99. For the REVVL 6 5G, the down payment for well-qualified customers will be $0 and then $7.09 each month for 24 months, plus tax.

  • Screen: 6.52” HD+ display
  • Camera: 13MP + 2MP + 2MP RFC with 5MP FFC
  • Battery: 4500 mAh with USB C + 15W fast charging
  • Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 700: Octa Core, 2x A76 2.2GHz, 6x A55 2.0GHz
  • RAM: 4GB
  • ROM: 64GB
  • Dimensions: 166.61mm X 76.42mm X 8.76mm
  • Color: China Blue
  • Security: Face unlock and fingerprint sensor
  • OS: Android 12
