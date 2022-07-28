The new T-Mobile REVVL 6 series brings 5G to the masses in partnership with Google





T-Mobile REVVL 6 Pro specs and price





The full retail REVVL 6 Pro price is $219.99. For the REVVL 6 PRO 5G, the down payment for well-qualified customers will be $0 and then $9.17 each month for 24 months, plus tax.





Screen: 6.82” HD+ display

Camera: 50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP RFC with 16MP FFC

Battery: 5000 mAh with USB C + 15W fast charging

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 700: Octa Core, 2x A76 2.2GHz, 6x A55 2.0GHz

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Dimensions: 173.92mm X 77.8mm X 8.99mm

Color: Dark Shadow

Security: Face unlock and fingerprint sensor

OS: Android 12





T-Mobile REVVL 6 specs and price





The full retail REVVL 6 price is $169.99. For the REVVL 6 5G, the down payment for well-qualified customers will be $0 and then $7.09 each month for 24 months, plus tax.





Screen: 6.52” HD+ display

Camera: 13MP + 2MP + 2MP RFC with 5MP FFC

Battery: 4500 mAh with USB C + 15W fast charging

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 700: Octa Core, 2x A76 2.2GHz, 6x A55 2.0GHz

RAM: 4GB

ROM: 64GB

Dimensions: 166.61mm X 76.42mm X 8.76mm

Color: China Blue

Security: Face unlock and fingerprint sensor

OS: Android 12

Developed in a close partnership with Google, the REVVL 6 and 6 Pro come with YouTube Premium and Google One subscriptions. T-Mobile also doubled the phones' warranty to 2 years and now offers a BOGO deal on them.