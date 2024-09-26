T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change

T-Mobile said in a press release today that it continues to lead the wireless industry in helping customers get access to the mental support they might need. We are currently in Suicide Prevention month which runs through the end of September and starting last week, T-Mobile customers who call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline will have that call routed to crisis centers closer to the actual location of the caller.





By routing these 988 calls to centers near the caller, a T-Mobile customer experiencing a mental health crisis can discuss his situation with a counselor who is familiar with the services and resources available to he caller at his current location. Previously, these 988 calls were routed by T-Mobile to crisis centers based on area code which means that someone in need of counseling immediately might end up talking to someone familiar with the help available in a different state.









T-Mobile is the first wireless provider to route 988 calls to a crisis center near the caller. To make this possible, T-Mobile employs georouting, a new solution that determines the county that a call is coming from and sends the call to a local crisis center. This is different than geolocation which gives first responders an exact street address. With georouting, the precise address of the caller is never shared.









The carrier says that by enabling the use of georouting for 988 calls, T-Mobile continues to remove barriers that prevent people from obtaining mental health assistance when that assistance is urgently needed most. The barriers that T-Mobile has already helped to break down include cultural and language differences. Now it is removing the barrier that forces people to travel long distances to get the counseling they need right away.



