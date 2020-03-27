T-Mobile iOS Android Apps

T-Mobile is giving away $500,000 in gift cards this coming week; here's how you can enter

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Mar 27, 2020, 10:14 PM
T-Mobile is giving away $500,000 in gift cards this coming week; here's how you can enter
The mobile industry is trying to maintain a sense of normalcy in these strange times. Apple just released two new iPad Pro models and Huawei unveiled its latest flagship phone series. We continue to hear about 5G and another week of T-Mobile Tuesdays lies ahead. T-Mobile's reward program often includes a sweepstakes component and that is the case for this coming Tuesday. Over 100,000 winners will be sent a digital gift card from retailers such as Amazon.com, Target and Walmart!

Ten (10) Grand Prize winners will receive a $500 Amazon.com Gift Card, Walmart eGift Card or Target eGift Card or any combination that adds up to $500. Twenty (20) First Prize winners will get a $200 gift card and one hundred thousand (100,000) Second Prize winners will win a $5 card. Overall, there will be 100,030 winners sent gift cards valued at $509,000.

Entries can be submitted starting at 5:00 am ET on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 ending at 4:59:59 am ET on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. To enter, you must be a legal resident of one of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. You also need to be 13 years of age or older. T-Mobile subscribers can enter via the T-Mobile Tuesdays app or by going to www.T-MobileTuesdays.com. Those who are not T-Mobile customers can still get a shot at winning by going to amoe.tmobiletuesdays.com during the entry period. Good luck!

Meanwhile, T-Mobile is also giving away its usual collection of discounts and gifts for its customers through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app. This coming Tuesday, T-Mobile subscribers receive:

  • A one-year subscription to a Hearst magazine.
  • 10 cents off a gallon of gas at Shell.
  • Two free months of ad-free YouTube Premium.
  • A free 4-week course from Shaw Academy.
If you are a T-Mobile subscriber, you can install the T-Mobile Tuesdays app for your iOS or Android device.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all its glory
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all its glory
Huawei P40 Pro Review
Huawei P40 Pro Review
Apple AR headset being tested with HTC Vive-like controller, bowling game, more
Apple AR headset being tested with HTC Vive-like controller, bowling game, more
Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in this gorgeous green color
Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in this gorgeous green color
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has just leaked
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has just leaked
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro could face an iPhone X-like delay
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro could face an iPhone X-like delay
Apple drops iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 with some great features and bug fixes
Apple drops iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 with some great features and bug fixes
Galaxy S20 Exynos vs Snapdragon battery life and performance, or why Samsung fans are angry
Galaxy S20 Exynos vs Snapdragon battery life and performance, or why Samsung fans are angry

Popular stories

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has just leaked
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has just leaked
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
Google tests feature allowing Pixel users to control actions via a rear double-tap
Google tests feature allowing Pixel users to control actions via a rear double-tap
Working from home? Don't discuss sensitive information near this device
Working from home? Don't discuss sensitive information near this device
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless