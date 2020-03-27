T-Mobile is giving away $500,000 in gift cards this coming week; here's how you can enter

The mobile industry is trying to maintain a sense of normalcy in these strange times. Apple just released two new iPad Pro models and Huawei unveiled its latest flagship phone series. We continue to hear about 5G and another week of T-Mobile Tuesdays lies ahead. T-Mobile's reward program often includes a sweepstakes component and that is the case for this coming Tuesday. Over 100,000 winners will be sent a digital gift card from retailers such as Amazon.com, Target and Walmart!





Ten (10) Grand Prize winners will receive a $500 Amazon.com Gift Card, Walmart eGift Card or Target eGift Card or any combination that adds up to $500. Twenty (20) First Prize winners will get a $200 gift card and one hundred thousand (100,000) Second Prize winners will win a $5 card. Overall, there will be 100,030 winners sent gift cards valued at $509,000.





. Those who are not T-Mobile customers can still get a shot at winning by going to Entries can be submitted starting at 5:00 am ET on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 ending at 4:59:59 am ET on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. To enter, you must be a legal resident of one of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. You also need to be 13 years of age or older. T-Mobile subscribers can enter via the T-Mobile Tuesdays app or by going to www.T-MobileTuesdays.com . Those who are not T-Mobile customers can still get a shot at winning by going to amoe.tmobiletuesdays.com during the entry period. Good luck!





Meanwhile, T-Mobile is also giving away its usual collection of discounts and gifts for its customers through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app. This coming Tuesday, T-Mobile subscribers receive:



