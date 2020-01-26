Learn how to win one of 65 Alcatel Joy Kids tablets being given away by T-Mobile next week
Through the T-Mobile Tuesdays reward program, subscribers to the country's third-largest wireless provider have enjoyed free tacos from Taco Bell, burgers from Burger King and free pizza from Chuck E. Cheese's (and that reminds us, they also have received discounts on gas). This coming Tuesday, T-Mobile's customers who are part of the program are eligible to receive a free hot pretzel from Auntie Anne's, found in many a shopping mall food court. This isn't the first time that the pretzel purveyor has been part of T-Mobile Tuesdays and a free Auntie Anne's pretzel is always quite a treat.
There is only one game play per person/valid email/mobile number. The sweepstakes is open to legal residents of all 50 states, Washington D.C. or Puerto Rico who are 13 years of age and older. The Alcatel Joy Kids tablet features an 8-inch HD display and runs on Android. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek chipset and comes with 2GB of memory and 32GB of storage. Not only does it feature back and front-facing 5MP cameras, but it also offers 3G and 4G cellular connectivity including support for T-Mobile's low-band 600MHz network. With a 4080mAh battery and the Kidomi app providing content for kids, parents love to use the tablet as an electronic pacifier to keep their children entertained.
Meanwhile, the rest of next week's T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways and discounts include:
- Free hot pretzel from Auntie Anne's.
- 30% off full-priced items plus free shipping from adidas.com.
- Three meals for two people $25 from Sun Basket.
- 10 cents off each gallon of gas at Shell.
- Early access to 2020 Country Megaticket.
- One free item from Taco Bell (restrictions apply).
- 40% off Hotel rooms from Booking.com (restrictions apply).
- Availability to purchase reserved tickets to see Post Malone from Live Nation.
All of this becomes available starting this coming Tuesday, January 28th.
