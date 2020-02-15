T-Mobile

T-Mobile is giving away $1.2 million in Amazon gift cards; here's how you can enter to win

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Feb 15, 2020, 12:14 AM
This coming Tuesday, T-Mobile is holding one of its biggest sweepstakes ever as over 200,000 people will win an Amazon gift card. It's all part of the carrier's weekly rewards program T-Mobile Tuesdays. To enter the sweepstakes, you must be a resident of one of the 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia or Puerto Rico. You also have to be 13 years of age or older. T-Mobile subscribers can enter through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app or the website at amoe.t-mobiletuesdays.com. If you're not a T-Mobile subscriber, you can still enter through the aforementioned website. There is one gameplay per person/mobile number/email address.

Entries can be submitted starting at 5 am ET on Tuesday, February 18th and ending at 4:59 am ET on Wednesday, February 19th. Two hundred people will win the Grand Prize, a $500 Amazon gift card. One thousand people will receive a $100 Amazon gift card and two hundred thousand people will be sent a $5 Amazon gift card. The total number of prizes is 201,200 and the value of all available prizes is $1,200,000.

In addition, T-Mobile is giving away to subscribers its usual weekly assortment of freebies and discounts including:

  • Free Whooper or Impossible Whopper (except for Alaska and Hawaii) from Burger King.
  • $30 off pet care for cats and dogs from Rover.
  • 10 cents off the price of each gallon of gas at Shell.
  • $4 movie ticket to see Sonic The Hedgehog starring Jim Carrey from Atom.
  • $40 massage credit from Soothe.
  • Pick one free item from Taco Bell.
  • Up to 40% off a hotel room from Booking.com.
  • Reserved Tickets to see Post Malone from Live Nation.
If you're a T-Mobile subscriber, you can claim the above through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app available from the App Store for iOS devices and the Google Play Store for Android devices.

