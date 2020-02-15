T-Mobile is giving away $1.2 million in Amazon gift cards; here's how you can enter to win
This coming Tuesday, T-Mobile is holding one of its biggest sweepstakes ever as over 200,000 people will win an Amazon gift card. It's all part of the carrier's weekly rewards program T-Mobile Tuesdays. To enter the sweepstakes, you must be a resident of one of the 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia or Puerto Rico. You also have to be 13 years of age or older. T-Mobile subscribers can enter through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app or the website at amoe.t-mobiletuesdays.com. If you're not a T-Mobile subscriber, you can still enter through the aforementioned website. There is one gameplay per person/mobile number/email address.
In addition, T-Mobile is giving away to subscribers its usual weekly assortment of freebies and discounts including:
- Free Whooper or Impossible Whopper (except for Alaska and Hawaii) from Burger King.
- $30 off pet care for cats and dogs from Rover.
- 10 cents off the price of each gallon of gas at Shell.
- $4 movie ticket to see Sonic The Hedgehog starring Jim Carrey from Atom.
- $40 massage credit from Soothe.
- Pick one free item from Taco Bell.
- Up to 40% off a hotel room from Booking.com.
- Reserved Tickets to see Post Malone from Live Nation.
If you're a T-Mobile subscriber, you can claim the above through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app available from the App Store for iOS devices and the Google Play Store for Android devices.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):