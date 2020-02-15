T-Mobile is giving away $1.2 million in Amazon gift cards; here's how you can enter to win

This coming Tuesday, T-Mobile is holding one of its biggest sweepstakes ever as over 200,000 people will win an Amazon gift card. It's all part of the carrier's weekly rewards program T-Mobile Tuesdays. To enter the sweepstakes, you must be a resident of one of the 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia or Puerto Rico. You also have to be 13 years of age or older. T-Mobile subscribers can enter through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app or the website at amoe.t-mobiletuesdays.com. If you're not a T-Mobile subscriber, you can still enter through the aforementioned website. There is one gameplay per person/mobile number/email address.





Entries can be submitted starting at 5 am ET on Tuesday, February 18th and ending at 4:59 am ET on Wednesday, February 19th. Two hundred people will win the Grand Prize, a $500 Amazon gift card. One thousand people will receive a $100 Amazon gift card and two hundred thousand people will be sent a $5 Amazon gift card. The total number of prizes is 201,200 and the value of all available prizes is $1,200,000.





In addition, T-Mobile is giving away to subscribers its usual weekly assortment of freebies and discounts including:



