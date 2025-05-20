T-Mobile gets a green light to build 190-Foot cell tower despite resident pushback
The city council in Naperville voted 8-1 in favor of the telco's plan.
Despite residents' opposition to T-Mobile's plan that we told you about some weeks ago, the telco moves ahead to build a new 190-foot cell tower in Naperville.
T-Mobile is preparing to remove its long-standing equipment from a 160-foot water tower in Naperville due to a 2018 ordinance aimed at phasing out private infrastructure on public property.
In anticipation of this deadline, the company proposed relocating its antennas and other infrastructure to a freestanding tower near the same site. The plan was reviewed by the Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission in March. During that meeting, some residents voiced concerns about potential impacts on property values and the perceived risks of radio frequency (RF) emissions. Despite the objections, the commission gave the proposal a favorable recommendation, forwarding it to the city council for final consideration.
McBroom, while acknowledging the vital role of cell towers in modern communications, appeared to be conflicted about the issue. He recognized the increasing demand for reliable mobile data and streaming services but was also mindful of concerns about health and real estate. He believed that the visual presence of a large tower could deter potential homebuyers, especially those hesitant to live near such infrastructure.
T-Mobile representatives reassured city officials that the proposed tower would meet all Federal Communications Commission (FCC) safety standards. The company emphasized that the tower was essential to maintaining reliable mobile coverage, especially since most emergency calls now originate from cell phones. Reliable service was also described as crucial for residents who depend on mobile connectivity not just for communication, but for streaming and access to other digital services.
Now that the project has been approved, T-Mobile is expected to proceed with the tower's construction. The move will help ensure uninterrupted service for its customers in Naperville and could potentially support additional carriers in the future, as discussions with AT&T and Verizon about co-locating on the structure have already begun.
At a recent city council meeting, members voted 8-1 to approve both the conditional-use permit for the new tower and the lease agreement between the city and T-Mobile. Councilman Josh McBroom was the only member to oppose the plan. As a resident of the neighborhood affected by the new tower, he had been approached by many constituents who expressed reservations about the project.
Image by PhoneArena
