 Apple to debut new service to stream all MLS games in the US
Apple to debut new service to stream all MLS games in the US

Apple to debut new service to stream all MLS games in the US
If you’re into soccer and live in the United States or Canada, Apple has a big surprise for you. The Cupertino-based giant announced it has teamed up with Major League Soccer to stream all MLS games through the Apple TV app beginning in 2023.

The deal marks a first for the MLS and is meant to allow soccer fans to watch all MLS, Leagues Cup, and select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT games in one place and without needed a traditional pay TV bundle.

To make that happen, Apple announced it will debut a dedicated MLS streaming service that soccer lovers will be able to subscriber if they want to see any live MLS games from early 2023 through 2032. This new streaming service will be exclusively available through the Apple TV app, so if you don’t have a device that supports the app, you might want to skip it.

Speaking of supported devices, Apple revealed that MLS live and on-demand content on the Apple TV app will be available to anyone with internet access across devices where the app can be found, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K, and Apple TV HD.

Also, Apple’s MLS streaming service will be available on Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Sony, TCL, VIZIO, and other smart TVs, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Roku devices, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, along with Chromecast with Google TV and Comcast Xfinity. Naturally, all MLS games will also be available to watch online at tv.apple.com.

The more important information about Apple’s new MLS streaming service hasn’t been announced yet, but complete details, including when customers can sign up, subscription pricing, details about the new MLS programming, and broadcast teams will be announced in the coming months, Apple confirmed.

What we do know is that in addition to the MLS matches, the streaming service will offer subscribers a new weekly live match whip-around show, game replays, highlights, analysis, and other original programming.

More importantly, a broad selection of MLS and Leagues Cup matches, including some of the most important games, will also be available at no additional cost to Apple TV+ subscribers, with a limited number of matches available for free. On top of that, access to the new MLS streaming service will be included as part of the Major League Soccer full-season ticket packages.
