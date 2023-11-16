Non-T-Mobile customers can now get a little free 5G on the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 from Magenta

T-Mobile





Magenta's Magenta's latest (and weirdest) offer is explicitly and exclusively aimed at subscribers of other wireless service providers, who can now try out the "most awarded 5G network" in the US at no cost and with no strings attached for up to 90 days.





Yes, you're looking at a new variation of T-Mo's Test Drive promotion from a couple of years back, this time designed specifically with one of the best tablets in the world in mind. We're talking about Microsoft's super-versatile and incredibly powerful Surface Pro 9, which weirdly enough cannot be purchased directly from T-Mobile





T-Mobile 's fastest available network right now at no expense. But you can buy that 2-in-1 13-inch giant elsewhere (including at a hefty Black Friday discount with a productivity-enhancing keyboard bundled in), and then bring it to Magenta for quick eSIM activation. Of course, you will need a 5G-enabled model, which can be connected to's fastest available network right now at no expense.





The "Un-carrier" won't charge you for a full 90 days of service or 30GB of data (whichever comes first), clearly hoping that its blazing fast and widely available 5G signal will knock your socks off during this trial period, convincing you to ditch your current operator.





That sounds like a pretty smart plan and a very attractive offer you should absolutely consider taking advantage of while you can if you meet T-Mobile 's simple conditions. All you need is your own 5G-capable Surface Pro 9 unit that obviously cannot be connected to Magenta's network just yet. Now go ahead and give the promo a try, as you really don't have anything to lose.