T-Mobile expands and upgrades 5G network coverage in Virginia
T-Mobile customers living in Virginia should start to benefit from improved 5G service in the coming days. The Uncarrier has just announced it has upgraded 5G service across 32,000 square miles, covering nearly 97 percent of Virginians.
Those located in Fairfax, South Hill, Cape Charles, Wytheville and everywhere in between will be getting 5G network coverage following this week’s announcement. Below is the list of the most important cities and counties that are getting upgraded 5G service:
In other news, T-Mobile doubled down on its investment in services across Old Dominion State by opening additional retail stores last year and in 2023. The carrier now has about 80 retail locations in Virginia, but T-Mobile won’t stop here, so expect more to open by the end of the year and beyond.
Those located in Fairfax, South Hill, Cape Charles, Wytheville and everywhere in between will be getting 5G network coverage following this week’s announcement. Below is the list of the most important cities and counties that are getting upgraded 5G service:
Fairfax, Fauquier, Prince William, Frederick, Loudoun, City of Chesapeake, Arlington, Montgomery, Chesterfield, Norfolk, Henrico, Newport News, Hanover, Bedford, Albemarle, Hampton, Virginia Beach, Stafford, Augusta, Spotsylvania, Chesapeake, Roanoke, York, City of Virginia Beach, Pittsylvania, Isle of Wight, Richmond City, Henry, Goochland, Prince George, Louisa, Suffolk, Rockingham, and Lynchburg.
More than 900 new towers have been added across Virginia and over 1,500 existing towers have been upgraded to expand its 5G coverage since 2021. By the end of the year, T-Mobile plans to continue to add new towers and upgrade existing ones to boost capacity and data speeds.
In other news, T-Mobile doubled down on its investment in services across Old Dominion State by opening additional retail stores last year and in 2023. The carrier now has about 80 retail locations in Virginia, but T-Mobile won’t stop here, so expect more to open by the end of the year and beyond.
Things that are NOT allowed: