T-Mobile employees, subscribers have major security concerns after a policy change

Social Security number, passport number, Alien Registration number, driver’s license number, along with copies of identification documents issued by the government.

Digital photos and videos including those from your mobile device.

Biometric data (such as digital images of fingerprints, irises, and face).

Flight details and other travel information along with frequent flyer and other customer loyalty numbers.

IP address and other info about the devices you use to access the CLEAR service and CLEAR websites.

Credit card numbers, expiration dates and security codes, billing addresses, and more.

Reports similar to a consumer credit report. Date and place of birth, citizenship, travel habits and preferences, income level, education level, family status, and employment status. Location information including GPS data from your phone. Health information including vaccination records for CLEAR Health Pass.







One T-Mobile employee said that not all of the above information is requested. He wrote, "I already opted in. They didn't ask for any of my private data, with the exception of what’s on my DL (Driver's License). It took me 30 seconds."





Another Redditor expressed concern for Alclear's poor Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating and more. This person typed, "I’m...more concerned with how Alclear LLC is going to use the data they are allowed to collect, as well as their poor BBB reviews, everywhere that provides a review about them is less than 2 stars except their app from the Play Store." Another complaint stated that being asked to use CLEAR would give him a reason to leave T-Mobile . "Yup, that would make me quit on the spot. CLEAR seemed shady already with how many airports they randomly popped up at."



