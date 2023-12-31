T-Mobile subscriber accuses the carrier of adding lines to his account without permission

T-Mobile subscriber has left a friendly reminder on T-Mobile subscribers that they need to check their accounts to make sure that the carrier didn't add additional lines without permission. The Redditor, with the user name "craigawoo," said that he was "shocked" to find that his account had two phone numbers. When he called T-Mobile to cancel his account, he had to deal with a recorded line but he was told that the account was canceled and that was that. subscriber has left a friendly reminder on Reddit telling fellowsubscribers that they need to check their accounts to make sure that the carrier didn't add additional lines without permission. The Redditor, with the user name "craigawoo," said that he was "shocked" to find that his account had two phone numbers. When he calledto cancel his account, he had to deal with a recorded line but he was told that the account was canceled and that was that.





You can imagine his surprise and anger when he noticed that T-Mobile again and was told that everything was all set. One month later, T-Mobile was still taking money out of his account. He tells us what happened next. "I called again and laid into them about my account not being cancelled. They apologized up and down. I was somewhat relieved. Weeks later they took money from my account AGAIN! I was furious. It was then at that point they told me I needed to go to the store to cancel." You can imagine his surprise and anger when he noticed that T-Mobile was continuing to take money out of his account. So he calledagain and was told that everything was all set. One month later,was still taking money out of his account. He tells us what happened next. "I called again and laid into them about my account not being cancelled. They apologized up and down. I was somewhat relieved. Weeks later they took money from my account AGAIN! I was furious. It was then at that point they told me I needed to go to the store to cancel."





At the end of the day, the carrier offered a $200 gift card to the customer as reimbursement although the customer says that T-Mobile had taken $460 from him. But perhaps we are hearing only one side of the story. A Redditor with the user name "Electronic-Quail4464" insinuates that he is a T-Mobile rep and puts the blame on both the carrier and the customer.









"We see plenty of this in stores, and there's usually blame to be placed on both our CARE team and the customer for not only misunderstanding the process of cancelling the account, but also not having any sort of due diligence or personal responsibility to make sure it actually happens," the T-Mobile rep wrote. "They also lack the intelligence to follow up appropriately to make sure the process is completed correctly."





He adds, "You wouldn't believe the number of absolute morons that we have to deal with on a regular basis that have no grasp of reality when it comes to their accounts. Expectations couldn't possibly be lower and they're still routinely not met. Amazing."





We note that the T-Mobile rep didn't address the first complaint made by "craigawoo," which was that T-Mobile added a second line to his account without permission. Even if the customer was partially responsible for the carrier's failure to cancel his account (and that is just a guess on the part of "Electronic-Quail4464") we'd be curious to hear his theory about how the extra line ended up in the subscriber's account without permission.





