AT&T challenges T-Mobile's 'best 5G network' advertising claim and wins





T-Mobile can't prove its 5G speed and reliability superiority... yet





Most notably, T-Mo tried to sell its rapidly expanding 5G network as "the best" out there while also alleging it offered the "best prices" for 5G service in all of the United States. Furthermore, Magenta is advised to modify its "most reliable 5G network" claim essentially deriving from that high-profile Sprint merger completed almost a year ago





Although many analysts strongly believe said union between the nation's third and fourth-largest mobile carriers (as of the beginning of 2020) leaves the "New T-Mobile" ideally positioned for long-term 5G dominance, the National Advertising Division expects (after presumably consulting with some of the same specialists) the "complete integration" of the T-Mobile and Sprint networks to occur anywhere between three and six years down the line.









As such, the implied imminent availability of the "aspirational" benefits resulting from this merger have been interpreted as misleading. In other words, Magenta could well be developing a 5G super-network capable of outshining its rivals beyond a shadow of a doubt in terms of speed and reliability at some point in the future, but we're not quite there yet. Nor can T-Mobile guarantee that moment will indeed come soon.





Speaking of guarantees, the "best price" claim must go away precisely because T-Mo can't make a firm and reliable commitment that will remain the case "both in the near and remote future." As long as the "Un-carrier" is unable to provide guarantees the vast majority of its customers would "always" pay less than those subscribed to the competition, said claim is considered hyperbolic and potentially misleading.

Is NAD going a little too far?













Generally speaking, that's been the situation for quite some time now, so it feels a little excessive to strip that away from Magenta's advertising efforts.





Unsurprisingly, the "Un-carrier" doesn't agree with any of the NAD's most recent conclusions, nonetheless having every intention to comply with the Division's recommendations, as highlighted by the aforementioned July 2020 halt of the challenged ads.







