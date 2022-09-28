T-Mobile in-store repairers dismissed over a hasty Zoom call with Assurant





At 9PM, they were told by Assurant, whose employees they technically are, that their services will no longer be needed as of 9AM the next day, after in-store repair services have been halted in T-Mobile stores for the past couple of weeks. They were offered to apply for positions as T-Mobile reps for compensation, though.





The plan might have been a long time coming, given the pause in repairs, but the employees were still used to provide help with the iPhone 14 launch services like transfers and then dismissed. According to Redditer Gmo93 , T-Mobile's own Protection 360 service repair conditions remain intact:







Not long ago, in-store repairs in Sprint shops were transferred to Assurion, from where Assurant took the business, but apparently its overly generous business plan which poached Assurion employees with promises for new equipment and bonuses, didn't survive the harsh economic sense reality of phone repairs.





nationwide network of nearly 500 Cell Phone Repair (CPR) by Assurant locations " as per the new Starting October, all those repair and general help services that were offered by Assurant technicians in T-Mobile stores will be moved to the admittedly limited "" as per the new partnership agreement with T-Mobile





As per Jon Freier, president of T-Mobile Consumer Group, nothing has really changed in regards to quick on-site repairs apart that Assurant repair centers are few and far between compared to T-Mobile stores:











