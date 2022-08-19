Not that excited by the iPad 10? Check out T-Mobile's cool half-off iPad 9th gen deal

some





But if you're disappointed to see more or less the same thick screen bezels and "traditional" front-mounted fingerprint scanner as last year or you simply still want to buy last year's version of the non-Pro, non-Air, and non-mini iPad for some reason, we come bearing extremely good news today.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021) Wi-Fi + 4G LTE, 64GB Storage, Space Gray and Silver Colors, New Line Required $10 off (50%) $9 58 /mo $19 17 Buy at T-Mobile





The kind of news that basically gives you a reason to purchase a ninth-gen iPad just a couple of months ahead of an upgraded edition's launch, with said 2021-released 10.2-inch slate currently costing 50 percent less than usual at T-Mobile





We're obviously talking about a cellular-enabled model here requiring a new 5GB or higher Mobile Internet line of service and a monthly installment plan for said payments to drop from a standard $19.17 to $9.58 for two years, amounting to a grand total of 230 bucks instead of $459.99.





There are no other strings attached to this hot new deal, which may not seem as attractive as T-Mo's free Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and Alcatel Joy Tab 2 promotions... until you realize the iPad 9 has never been this affordable before. No, not even in a Wi-Fi-only configuration.





Naturally, you will need to settle for 64 gigs of internal storage space at $230, as well as a slower processor and possibly a slightly smaller display than the upcoming iPad 10. But the current (and presumably future) value for money is essentially unrivaled when taking Apple 's clear software and user experience advantages over low-cost Android tablets into consideration.



