Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get a gift!

 View

Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get a gift!

 View
T-Mobile Android Tablets Alcatel Metro

T-Mobile finally starts selling the latest dirt-cheap Alcatel tablet with 4G LTE

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 11, 2021, 6:04 AM
T-Mobile finally starts selling the latest dirt-cheap Alcatel tablet with 4G LTE
You may not remember this, but T-Mobile's so-called "flagship prepaid brand" released a new dirt-cheap Android tablet with built-in cellular connectivity a little over two months ago. The main reason why you probably don't remember the Alcatel Joy Tab 2, of course, is that the 8-incher comes with an instantly forgettable design and a terribly modest spec sheet. 

On the decidedly bright side of things, Metro customers were charged a measly 60 bucks straight off the bat, and if you don't have a problem activating a new line of service, you can further bring the slate's $119.99 list price down to... $0 at the time of this writing.

Before doing that, however, you should know the 4G LTE-enabled tablet is now available directly from Magenta as well... at a slightly higher $168 price. You can obviously split that into 24 monthly payments of 7 bucks each with pretty much no strings attached, although it might be wiser to wait for T-Mo's next inevitable "Tablet on Us" promotion.

Just like the first-gen Joy Tab, the "Un-carrier's" latest cellular-capable slate is all but guaranteed to go free of charge for new customers or existing ones willing to open a new line of eligible service in the near future. 

When that eventually happens, it's certainly going to be hard to argue with the appeal of a "vibrant" 8-inch display sporting HD resolution, 32 gigs of internal storage space, a 3GB RAM count, up to 8.5 hours of battery life between charges, a 5MP front-facing camera and 5MP rear-facing shooter, as well as a quad-core 2.0GHz MediaTek SoC.

Naturally, this is no iPad killer, holding its own rather decently against something like Amazon's similarly affordable Fire HD 8 Plus, which doesn't support cellular connectivity, while undercutting Samsung's arguably superior (and prettier) Galaxy Tab A 8.4 with standalone 4G LTE speeds. 

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Surface Pro 8 U.S. pricing leaks; includes three LTE models
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 will be Samsung's cheapest 5G flagship to date: sources
Popular stories
Official Galaxy S21 press images leak, along with red S21 and blue S21 Ultra colors
Popular stories
Motorola launches three new G-series phones, plus their cheapest 5G model yet

Popular stories

Popular stories
Lenovo's newest Android tablet is a crazy cheap iPad Pro 11 alternative
Popular stories
Motorola's budget Moto G Power (2021) and Moto G Play (2021) have leaked
Popular stories
Americans should be glad that Google Assistant's "Do Nothing" mode is not available in the states
Popular stories
Is the Pixel 5 worth buying in 2021?
Popular stories
AT&T and T-Mobile to launch two cheap Samsung 5G smartphones in Q1 2021
Popular stories
Official Galaxy S21 press images leak, along with red S21 and blue S21 Ultra colors

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless