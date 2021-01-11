T-Mobile finally starts selling the latest dirt-cheap Alcatel tablet with 4G LTE
Before doing that, however, you should know the 4G LTE-enabled tablet is now available directly from Magenta as well... at a slightly higher $168 price. You can obviously split that into 24 monthly payments of 7 bucks each with pretty much no strings attached, although it might be wiser to wait for T-Mo's next inevitable "Tablet on Us" promotion.
Just like the first-gen Joy Tab, the "Un-carrier's" latest cellular-capable slate is all but guaranteed to go free of charge for new customers or existing ones willing to open a new line of eligible service in the near future.
When that eventually happens, it's certainly going to be hard to argue with the appeal of a "vibrant" 8-inch display sporting HD resolution, 32 gigs of internal storage space, a 3GB RAM count, up to 8.5 hours of battery life between charges, a 5MP front-facing camera and 5MP rear-facing shooter, as well as a quad-core 2.0GHz MediaTek SoC.
Naturally, this is no iPad killer, holding its own rather decently against something like Amazon's similarly affordable Fire HD 8 Plus, which doesn't support cellular connectivity, while undercutting Samsung's arguably superior (and prettier) Galaxy Tab A 8.4 with standalone 4G LTE speeds.