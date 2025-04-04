T-Mobile’s 5G shows us wires are a thing of the past, not only for our phones

Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Back in 2022, T-Mobile and Disney teamed up to push the limits of storytelling with the goal of enhancing fan experiences using 5G technology. Their partnership was all about diving into immersive worlds like Mixed Reality and Virtual Presence while also testing faster and more efficient ways to capture, produce, and distribute content from both studios and remote locations. And now, those efforts are about to shine on the big screen.

How is this all coming together? When Disney's Lilo & Stitch hits theaters on May 23, the tech behind it will be powered by T-Mobile's 5G network. Crews were able to send high-quality footage from the live-action movie's Hawaii sets straight to producers in California in near real-time, making major strides in production efficiency.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – T-Mobile

Thanks to network slicing, filmmakers can transmit huge chunks of high-res footage at blazing speeds, no matter where they are. This means editors and directors can access and work on footage from almost anywhere in the country. And, as anyone in the film industry knows, time is money – so cutting down on those waiting moments to receive files is a big win for the bottom line.

When we shoot at any location, we have an expectation that we can get that footage back to Burbank right away.Our mission at the studio lab is to manufacture more time for the filmmaker and these solutions from T-Mobile help us achieve those goals.
– Josh Haynie, VP of Production Technology, The Walt Disney Studios, April 2025

During the Lilo & Stitch shoot, the team leaned on T-Mobile's high-bandwidth, low-latency setup to securely send footage straight from set back to the studio. At the same time, they could easily keep in touch with remote teams across the map.
 
The Un-Carrier proudly shares that thanks to its fast, reliable and highly awarded 5G network, crews didn't have to waste time or money setting up miles of cable – they could just focus on getting the shots and bringing the story to life.

Until now, capturing content typically came with the burden of hard-wired connections, but T-Mobile's 5G network is changing that through our partnership with Disney Studios StudioLAB. T-Mobile 5G and network slicing give production teams the ability to explore new, unique perspectives and film at locations that were previously unavailable. From remote filming locations in Hawaii to congested studio networks, T-Mobile 5G is reshaping the way video content can be captured.
– Mo Katibeh, Chief Marketing Officer, T-Mobile Business Group, April 2025

All this just goes to show again that mobile networks aren't just about calls and texts. Solid connectivity plays a major role in all kinds of industries, even in the movie biz. Speaking of which, every carrier is constantly working to upgrade their networks to meet businesses' growing demand.
 
For example, Verizon recently took a big step by improving its global IoT connectivity, helping businesses stay more connected than ever. And yeah, sometimes these carriers don't see eye-to-eye and things get heated. Recently, Verizon and T-Mobile went head-to-head over a multi-billion-dollar 5G expansion program, proving that the race for better connectivity is far from over.
