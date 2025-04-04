T-Mobile’s 5G shows us wires are a thing of the past, not only for our phones

T-Mobile

– Josh Haynie, VP of Production Technology, The Walt Disney Studios, April 2025



During the Lilo & Stitch shoot, the team leaned on T-Mobile's high-bandwidth, low-latency setup to securely send footage straight from set back to the studio. At the same time, they could easily keep in touch with remote teams across the map.



The Un-Carrier proudly shares that thanks to its fast, reliable and highly awarded 5G network, crews didn't have to waste time or money setting up miles of cable – they could just focus on getting the shots and bringing the story to life.

– Mo Katibeh, Chief Marketing Officer, T-Mobile Business Group, April 2025



All this just goes to show again that mobile networks aren't just about calls and texts. Solid connectivity plays a major role in all kinds of industries, even in the movie biz. Speaking of which, every carrier is constantly working to upgrade their networks to meet businesses' growing demand.

Thanks to network slicing, filmmakers can transmit huge chunks of high-res footage at blazing speeds, no matter where they are. This means editors and directors can access and work on footage from almost anywhere in the country. And, as anyone in the film industry knows, time is money – so cutting down on those waiting moments to receive files is a big win for the bottom line.