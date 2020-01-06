Suunto 7 is a new Wear OS smartwatch that features offline maps and much more

Finnish watch manufacturer Suunto has unveiled its first smartwatch and it is powered by Wear OS. The Suunto 7 works with both Android (version 6.0 and up not including Go edition) and iOS (version 10 and higher) and offers more than 70 different sports modes that track your physical activity. The results can be read in the Suunto app. The watch will also give you suggestions on how you can improve your performance to reach your training goals. You can also don a pair of headphones or earbuds that connect with your phone and control streaming music from your wrist while in the middle of participating in physical activity.





While exercising, you are one swipe away from the Suunto 7's offline maps that provide details of the local terrain, and trails. The maps will also show you the training spots that everyone uses or help you find quiet locations that you can explore on your own. These heatmaps and local offline maps will load automatically when the watch is connected to Wi-Fi and charging. With this feature, you can always find your way back even if you don't have your phone or an internet connection. The watch also includes a heart rate monitor.









Since the Suunto 7 runs on Wear OS, depending on the country, you'll be able to use Google Assistant or make mobile payments with Google Pay. The battery will deliver up to 48 hours of smartphone use and up to 12 hours in GPS tracking mode. The watch is water-resistant to 50 meters (164 feet) and the AMOLED display carries a circular 454 x 454 resolution. Powering the watch is the Snapdragon Wear 3100 chip.





Thanks to Wear OS, the device can be customized by selecting one of the many watch face options and it does have interchangeable 24mm band straps. Updates are sent via Wi-Fi so the timepiece is always up to date.







