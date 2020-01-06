Suunto 7 is a new Wear OS smartwatch that features offline maps and much more
Finnish watch manufacturer Suunto has unveiled its first smartwatch and it is powered by Wear OS. The Suunto 7 works with both Android (version 6.0 and up not including Go edition) and iOS (version 10 and higher) and offers more than 70 different sports modes that track your physical activity. The results can be read in the Suunto app. The watch will also give you suggestions on how you can improve your performance to reach your training goals. You can also don a pair of headphones or earbuds that connect with your phone and control streaming music from your wrist while in the middle of participating in physical activity.
Thanks to Wear OS, the device can be customized by selecting one of the many watch face options and it does have interchangeable 24mm band straps. Updates are sent via Wi-Fi so the timepiece is always up to date.
The Suunto 7 is available in Black Lime, Sandstone Rosegold, All Black, Graphite Copper, and White Burgundy priced at $499.00. While preorders are currently being accepted, the product will ship on January 31st.
1 Comment
1. Charlie2k
Posts: 169; Member since: Jan 11, 2016
posted on 13 min ago 0
