Wearables

Suunto 7 is a new Wear OS smartwatch that features offline maps and much more

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Jan 06, 2020, 2:42 PM
Suunto 7 is a new Wear OS smartwatch that features offline maps and much more
Finnish watch manufacturer Suunto has unveiled its first smartwatch and it is powered by Wear OS. The Suunto 7 works with both Android (version 6.0 and up not including Go edition) and iOS (version 10 and higher) and offers more than 70 different sports modes that track your physical activity. The results can be read in the Suunto app. The watch will also give you suggestions on how you can improve your performance to reach your training goals. You can also don a pair of headphones or earbuds that connect with your phone and control streaming music from your wrist while in the middle of participating in physical activity.

While exercising, you are one swipe away from the Suunto 7's offline maps that provide details of the local terrain, and trails. The maps will also show you the training spots that everyone uses or help you find quiet locations that you can explore on your own. These heatmaps and local offline maps will load automatically when the watch is connected to Wi-Fi and charging. With this feature, you can always find your way back even if you don't have your phone or an internet connection.  The watch also includes a heart rate monitor.

Since the Suunto 7 runs on Wear OS, depending on the country, you'll be able to use Google Assistant or make mobile payments with Google Pay. The battery will deliver up to 48 hours of smartphone use and up to 12 hours in GPS tracking mode. The watch is water-resistant to 50 meters (164 feet) and the AMOLED display carries a circular 454 x 454 resolution. Powering the watch is the Snapdragon Wear 3100 chip.

Thanks to Wear OS, the device can be customized by selecting one of the many watch face options and it does have interchangeable 24mm band straps. Updates are sent via Wi-Fi so the timepiece is always up to date.


The Suunto 7 is available in Black Lime, Sandstone Rosegold, All Black, Graphite Copper, and White Burgundy priced at $499.00. While preorders are currently being accepted, the product will ship on January 31st.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

Charlie2k
Reply

1. Charlie2k

Posts: 169; Member since: Jan 11, 2016

What happen to the article about the $9 smartwatch? Why did you remove it?

posted on 13 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

sony-xperia-5-plus-design-renders-leak
Sony's next Xperia flagship has leaked and it looks beautiful
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-120hz-display
The Samsung Galaxy S20 series will reportedly feature 120Hz displays
oneplus-8-lite-dummy-reveals-triple-camera-setup
Photo claims to show OnePlus 8 Lite dummy with three rear cameras
leaked-samsung-promo-reveals-february-11-unpacked-event
Leaked Samsung promo reveals when the Galaxy 20 line and the Galaxy Fold 2 could be unveiled
google-has-no-plans-for-a-pixel-4a-xl
Hot rumor: Google to release just one mid-range Pixel model this year
lg-g9-design-renders-leak
Leaked LG G9 ThinQ renders show quad-camera setup, notched display
samsung-galaxy-s10-note-10-lite-specs-features-price-release-date
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite & Note 10 Lite are official: premium features, lower prices
Survey-US-phone-market-share-Samsung-Apple
Samsung and Apple have established a firm duopoly on the US phone market

Popular stories

iPhone-update-leads-users-to-block-tracking-WSJ
New iOS 13 feature has led tens of millions of iPhone users to disable this setting
some-pixel-users-to-get-one-software-update-covering-two-months
Google to kill two birds with one update for some Pixel users
analysts-say-t-mobile-merger-will-be-approved-by-judge
Judge will approve T-Mobile-Sprint merger say some Wall Street analysts
analyst-predicts-states-will-block-t-mobile-sprint-merger
Hidden message from investors: T-Mobile will not close on its current merger deal with Sprint
tim-cook-paid-125-million-dollars-last-year
Now this is the real Apple Pay!
oneplus-6-6t-android-10-update-december
Let's try that again - Android 10 for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T
iPhone-could-go-notchless-next-year
Apple could drop the notch and Face ID on the iPhone as soon as next year
t-mobile-version-of-oneplus-7-pro-receives-android-10-update
This is one reason why the unlocked version of an Android phone tops the carrier-locked model

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless