Super mini, but super powerful – Spigen's universal Mini USB-C charger is here

With its pocketable dimensions of just 1.22 x 1.25 x 0.98 inches, the ArcStation Super Mini USB-C Charger is perfect for everyone who wants something more portable than their stock charger.









The ArcStation Super Mini charges the iPhone 13 Pro Max at a maximum of 27 W and for the rest of the iPhone 13 line, it outputs the optimum 20 W of power. Don't use an iPhone? No worries, it works with any other mobile gadget — more on that below.





The technology behind this size and speed









As Spigen explains it, in order to achieve a smaller design than its competitors, the charger was designed using 3D PCB technology that reduces the size of the transformer by using a high-frequency controller, which increases the energy density while reducing its volume.





Along with that, thanks to Quantum Boost Technology (QB), the charging speed is faster than expected for such a small charger.





Spigen's new charger is 36% smaller than Apple's Power Adapter. It's also up to 61% smaller than other competitors on the market.





One more cool thing – it’s universal













One tiny charger that's also faster than any of the bulky wallplugs that may have come in your old boxes — what's not to love? Overall, with its newest and smallest ArcStation Super Mini USB-C Charger, Spigen is here to support not only the iPhone, but also Super Fast Charge Samsung devices with up to 25 W of quick-charging power. It's one great wallplug for all your gadgets — iPhone, iPad, AirPods , Galaxy smartphones and tablets, you name it!One tiny charger that's also faster than any of the bulky wallplugs that may have come in your old boxes — what's not to love?









